Archdiocesan Thanksgiving football wrap-up

As the fall football season comes to an end, The Pilot extends congratulations to St. John Prep in Danvers, winning the Division 1 Superbowl; Catholic Memorial in West Roxbury, winning the Division 2 Superbowl with an undefeated season; and St. Mary in Lynn, winning the Division 6 Superbowl. Best wishes also to Central Catholic Coach Chuck Adamopoulos, who announced his retirement at the end of the season. In a span of almost 40 years, 26 as head coach, he led the team to 204 wins, three Superbowl championships (1997, 1998, 2013) and 13 Merrimack Valley Conference Titles.







St. Mary's, Lynn vs. Austin Prep



Playing at Fenway Park on Thanksgiving Eve at midday, the boys from Lynn had a great game beating their opponents in year three of this rivalry by a score of 34-21. St. Mary's, led by Sean Driscoll (fifth season), ended their spectacular season with a Division 6 Superbowl win on Saturday, Dec. 3, beating Stoneham 29-8 and ending the season at 12-1. Austin Prep, led by John Florence, ends at 0-9.







Malden Catholic vs. St. John, Shrewsbury



In year one of this new rivalry and playing at home on Thanksgiving Eve, Malden Catholic lost to the boys from Shrewsbury 56-20. Led by Joe Gaff in his first season as head coach, Malden Catholic ends at 2-9. St. John's in Shrewsbury, led by John Andreoli (15th season), ends at 4-7.







Cathedral/Matignon vs. Chelsea



Traveling over to Chelsea on Thanksgiving Eve, the boys from Cathedral and Matignon had a great win, beating Chelsea 34-7 in year three of this rivalry. Led by Derrick Beasley (fifth season), Cathedral had a nice season, ending at 7-3. Chelsea, led by Michael Jackson, ends at 3-8.







Lowell Catholic vs. Greater Lowell Tech



Playing their neighbor on Thanksgiving Eve in year five of this matchup, Greater Lowell at their home field had a great win beating Lowell Catholic 22-2. Despite the loss, Lowell Catholic, led by Paul Sobolewski (third season), had a great season, ending at 8-3. Greater Lowell Tech, led by Shane Abrams (11th season), ends at 5-5.







Boston College High vs. Catholic Memorial



Playing at their home field on Thanksgiving morning, the CM Knights had a great win, beating their rival, the BC High Eagles, by a score of 42-28. The win in the 60th edition of this rivalry was the fifth in a row for CM. The Knights, led by John DiBiaso (fifth season), ended their stellar season with a Division 2 Superbowl win on Saturday night, Dec. 3, at Gillette Stadium, beating King Philip 27-7 and finishing an undefeated season at 12-0. BC High, led by Ed Mantie in his second season, ended at 4-7.







Archbishop Williams vs. Cardinal Spellman



Playing at home in Braintree on Thanksgiving morning, the boys from Archbishop Williams beat their rival 28-21. Archbishop Williams, led by Matt Reggiannini (fifth season), ends at 5-6. Cardinal Spellman, led by Kahn Chace (second season), ends at 5-7. Overall, Archbishop Williams leads the rivalry at 29-15-0.







Bishop Fenwick vs. Masconomet Regional



In the first year of this new rivalry, the boys from Fenwick in Peabody traveled over to Boxford and lost to Masconomet by a score of 34-18. Despite the loss, Bishop Fenwick, led by Dave Woods (25th season), had a great season, ending at 9-3. Masconomet, led by Gavin Monagle, ends at 7-4.







Central Catholic vs. Lawrence



Playing their neighboring rival on Thanksgiving morning at Lawrence High School, Central Catholic had a great win at 34-7 in year seven of the series. Central now leads the rivalry at 7-0. Led by Chuck Adamopoulos (26th season), Central Catholic ends at 9-3. Lawrence, led by Rhandy Audate, ends at 3-8.







Arlington Catholic vs. Shawsheen Valley Tech



In the third year of this new rivalry, on Thanksgiving morning and playing at their home field in Billerica, Shawsheen beat Arlington Catholic 42-19. Led by Al Costabile, Shawsheen ended their spectacular season with a Division 5 Superbowl win, beating North Reading at Gillette on Dec. 2 and ending at 13-0. Arlington Catholic, led by Dave Wilcox (third season), ends at 3-8.







Xaverian vs. St. John's Prep



Playing at home in Danvers on Thanksgiving morning, the St. John's Prep Eagles won the game 27-14, snapping a two-year Thanksgiving Day losing streak in this rivalry. St. John Prep ended their spectacular season with a Division 1 Superbowl win on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Gillette Stadium, beating Springfield Central 13-0. Led by Brian St. Pierre, Prep ends at 11-2. Xaverian, led by Al Fornaro (sixth season), had a good season as well, ending at 7-4. Overall, Xaverian leads the series at 32-23.