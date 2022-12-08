Bishop Mark O'Connell appointed vicar general

BRAINTREE -- In a letter released Dec. 2, Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley announced that Bishop Mark O'Connell has been appointed vicar general and moderator of the curia, effective Jan. 1, 2023. He succeeds Bishop Peter Uglietto, who has served as vicar general for the past nine years.



Essentially serving as "second-in-command," the vicar general assists the archbishop in the executive functions of governing the archdiocese. He is the archdiocese's highest-ranking appointed official and has full authority over matters that the archbishop has not reserved for himself or delegated to others under Church law. In his role as moderator of the curia, the vicar general oversees the ministries and offices of the archdiocese's central administration.



Since his episcopal ordination in August 2016, Bishop O'Connell has served as episcopal vicar for the North Region and pastor of St. Theresa of Lisieux Parish in North Reading. Previously, he served as assistant to the moderator of the curia for canonical affairs and was the judicial vicar from 2007 to 2016. He has also served on the faculty at both St. John Seminary and Pope St. John XXIII Seminary.



"In Bishop Mark, we are welcoming an established and accomplished leader to this important position," Cardinal O'Malley said.



Following his appointment, Bishop O'Connell issued separate letters to his parishioners and the faithful of the North Region to inform them of his new role and express his gratitude for all of them.



"My life's goal was to be a pastor and I thought that would never happen when I was first named a bishop. I was blessed to be your pastor for six and a half years," he told the people of St. Theresa of Lisieux Parish.



In his letter to the priests, deacons, and pastoral associates of the North Region, Bishop O'Connell expressed pride in events that took place during his time as auxiliary bishop. Among them, he said, are the establishment of St. John Paul II Shrine of Divine Mercy in Salem, Blessed Andrew Phu Yen Parish in Medford, and the new healing center that is being established at St. Florence Church in Wakefield.



"We have been through a lot together, including surviving COVID times and protocols, and many collaborations and mergers. I feel very close to all the parishes, and I have a special relationship with each one," Bishop O'Connell said.



He told his parishioners that he hopes to celebrate a farewell Mass with them and "celebrate what has been very happy years for me."



A new episcopal vicar for the North Region will soon be appointed, who will also serve as pastor for St. Theresa of Lisieux Parish.



Prior to his episcopal ordination, Bishop Uglietto served at Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston for 20 years, including five years as rector and president. He was ordained a bishop and assigned to the North Region in 2010. He has served as vicar general since March 2014.



In his letter announcing the change in leadership, Cardinal O'Malley commended Bishop Uglietto for his service.



"He has faithfully carried out the many responsibilities of the Vicar General's Office with distinction and will assist us as we begin this transition. I am extremely grateful for Bishop Uglietto's wise counsel, his commitment to the archdiocese, and the fellowship of his priesthood," the cardinal said.







PILOT REPORTER JACQUELINE TETRAULT CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT.