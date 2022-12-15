From Cardinal Seán's blog

As some of you may know, I have been in Rome this past week. I arrived on Saturday, and on Sunday, we had a meeting of the Council of Cardinals in preparation for our gatherings with the Holy Father beginning the following day.



We held our meeting at the Teutonic College, which is by the German cemetery in Vatican City, right next to St. Peter's Basilica. It was originally a pilgrim hostel founded by Charlemagne, and now it is a college for German-speaking priests and seminarians.







Christmas creches



This is the time of Advent when Romans begin putting up their Christmas creches. It was beautiful to see them all around the Vatican.



Also, the lights on the Vatican Christmas tree this year are quite elaborate!







Meetings with the Holy Father



Monday, we began our meetings with the Holy Father. Among other issues, we discussed the meeting on climate change in Egypt as well as preparations for the Synod on Synodality.



I also had the opportunity to report on the progress of the works of the Commission for the Protection of Minors, and Cardinal Gracias shared highlights of a recent conference of Asian bishops that was held in Bangkok in October.







Cardinal Adalberto Martinez



Advertisement

While our meetings with the Holy Father continued, on Tuesday, I also had the opportunity to attend the ceremony where Cardinal Adalberto Martinez took possession of his titular church, the Basilica of San Giovanni a Porta Latina. It is beyond the ancient Baths of Caracalla, which are now one of the largest open-air theaters in the world where the Italians hold their summer operas.



On the way, we also passed the Temple of Vesta, one of the older Roman temples still intact.



The basilica dates from the third century and was built over the spot where tradition says they tried to execute the Apostle John by boiling him in oil.



It's a lovely church that is under the care of the Rosminian Fathers.



Of course, there were many priests and people from Paraguay with us.



One of whom was a priest who works in the Secretariat of State. He is from Croatia, but he was at the embassy in Paraguay when I made my trip there in 2010. He traveled with me in this small plane when we went to San Pedro.



Of course, regular readers know that Cardinal Adalberto was one of my parishioners in Washington and that I ordained him a deacon and a priest and was a co-consecrator at his episcopal ordination. So, it was a great thrill to be present when he took possession of his titular church.







Weekly general audience



Wednesday morning, the Holy Father held his weekly general audience. At these Wednesday audiences, newly married couples wear their wedding outfits and are given a special place in the audience. They often have an opportunity to greet the Holy Father, which is a very nice custom.



There are also always various musicians and bands, and this time there was quite a number.