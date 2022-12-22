The gift Mary gave the world

In his Apostolic Letter "Admirable Signum," Pope Francis recounts the history and meaning of the Nativity scene. He warmly details the rich symbolism and opportunity for reflection in every component of this traditional image of Christ's incarnation. He reminds us that this scene represents a real stable with animals and dirt, real shepherds curious about what is going on and a teen mother with a man, who is not the father of the expected baby, away from her home and preparing to give birth. The Nativity scene has been part of our Catholic tradition for almost 900 years since its creation, credited to St. Francis.



Pope Francis appropriately spends time noting the humble surroundings of the Nativity scene and its invitation "to 'feel' and 'touch' the poverty that God's son took upon himself in the incarnation." The scene asks us "to meet him and serve him by showing mercy to those of our brothers and sisters in greatest need." It is an opportunity to reflect on the love of God. He notes "To our astonishment, we see God acting exactly as we do: he sleeps, takes milk from his mother, cries and plays like every other child! ... The Nativity scene shows God as he came into our world, but it also makes us reflect on how our life is part of God's own life." This is truly both a human and miraculous moment.



Although Joseph is my favorite saint, a stoic example of faith and service to God, it is Mary who captures my imagination in this scene. Childbirth in 2022 is still a dangerous proposition; 2000 years ago, it was deadly. Mary offered herself to God, "May it be done to me according to your word" (Luke 1:37-38). Her body was entrusted as the vessel for the son of God. To be fully human, Christ entered the world as we all do, which means through the miracle and process of childbirth. Had Mary heard stories of what would happen in this process? Had she observed this before? Yes, she had faith in God, but faced with labor and delivery in a stable, was she afraid?



Christ's birth is a joy-filled moment and a cause for great celebration. Without the birth of Christ, there is no resurrection. For this to happen, a courageous, faith-filled young mother said yes and gave herself so that we might all be saved.



As we reflect on the light of Christ entering the world this Christmas, let us also be reminded of his mother and all mothers who give life to the world. Today, there are still unwed mothers, teen mothers, scared mothers, and unsupported mothers, but they are all known and connected by the love of God. These exceptional women gave up themselves to give life to another, many at great sacrifice or risk physically, emotionally, or professionally.



Seventy percent of Catholic Schools Foundation scholarship recipients are the children of single parents, the majority being single moms, and we often reflect on the sacrifice and challenges they face. In them and in mothers everywhere, we see the face of Mary: brave, faith-filled, and loving.



So, as we revel in the birth of Christ, let us also reflect on the example of Mary and of mothers everywhere.



Merry Christmas!







- Michael B. Reardon is executive director of the Catholic Schools Foundation, www.CSFBoston.org.