Cardinal's Christmas message
Following is the text of Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley's 2022 Christmas message, released on Dec. 23.
My dear friends, I wish all of you and your loved ones a very blessed and Merry Christmas!
We want to remember in a very special way all of those who are suffering, beginning with the people of Ukraine and all those who will celebrate Christmas in cold, hunger, and darkness. We remember, too, those who have lost loved ones and face the prospect of celebrating Christmas this year without a beloved member of the family. We pray for those battling with addiction, depression, and hopelessness. And we pray that we might all find strength in a God who loves us, who comes to be near to us, to share in our humanity, our sufferings, and our joys. We pray for the grace to discover our God hidden in plain sight, and faith and love will light the way.
Merry Christmas to everyone and to all!
You can listen to the Christmas message here.