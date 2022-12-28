Archdiocesis announces new episcopal vicars

BRAINTREE -- Bishop Mark O'Connell released a letter on Dec. 28 informing the archdiocese's priests, deacons, religious, and Pastoral Center staff of two leadership changes on behalf of Cardinal Seán O'Malley.



Both changes relate to Bishop O'Connell's new role as vicar general and moderator of the curia, effective Jan. 1, 2023. He will be leaving behind his roles as episcopal vicar for the North Region and pastor of St. Theresa of Lisieux Parish in North Reading.



Cardinal O'Malley has appointed Father Brian McHugh as episcopal vicar for the North Region, effective Feb. 1, 2023. He will also be the new pastor of St. Theresa of Lisieux Parish. He will continue in his role as a member of the cardinal's cabinet.



Father McHugh has served as episcopal vicar for the Central Region and pastor of Sts. Louis and Zelie Martin Parish in Somerville since 2019.



"The Cardinal and I wish to thank Father McHugh for his willingness to continue to serve in a leadership role in support of our priests, parishes, schools and ministries," Bishop O'Connell said.



Cardinal O'Malley has appointed Father Jonathan Gaspar as interim episcopal vicar for the Central Region. Father Gaspar will also continue to serve as pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption in Brookline.



"We are grateful to Father Gaspar for his accepting this assignment and providing leadership on behalf of the Cardinal for the parishes in the central region during this period of time," Bishop O'Connell said.



He also expressed his "deep appreciation" to the outgoing vicar general, Bishop Peter Uglietto, "for his collaborative and gracious assistance as we implement this transition."



"His ongoing support and counsel will be invaluable to me as I begin my new role," Bishop O'Connell said.



He said he is "filled with joy and energized to begin my duties" in the new year.



"Please pray for me as I will pray for you as we continue the work entrusted to us by Christ," he said.

