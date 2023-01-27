From Cardinal Seán's blog

Last Friday, I was visited by Sister Janet Gaudet, the provincial of the Missionary Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Conception who run Mount Alvernia Academy.



Sister Janet had been on her order's international leadership team in Rome for many years and, prior to that, had been a missionary in Papua New Guinea. So, she was very acquainted with the work of our friars there. I was able to let her know that the former Capuchin provincial there, Father Jonathan Williams, whom she knew very well, had just passed away and will be buried next week.



Her sisters are still working in Papua New Guinea, which is, of course, a very challenging mission. She said she had many wonderful memories of her time there and of her association with the Capuchins from my province.







Morning Prayer



On Saturday morning, I celebrated Morning Prayer at the cathedral with a large contingent of youth visiting from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Ridgewood, N.J. They were making a vocational pilgrimage to Boston and were hosted by St. Joseph's Parish in Lynn.



After Morning Prayer, I gave them a talk about Christian vocations and sent them on their way to visit Boston and do some street missions while they walked along the Freedom Trail.







Survivors Advisory Committee



That afternoon, I had a meeting with our Survivors Advisory Committee, a small group of survivors of clergy sexual abuse who work with our Office of Pastoral Support and Outreach to advise the archdiocese and provide support for other victims.



They meet with me periodically and have also been very generous in meeting with seminarians, deacons, and lay leadership in the archdiocese for educational efforts around abuse. We are so grateful to the council members and the vital contributions they make.







Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day



Monday was, of course, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. So, as I do every year, I went to St. Katharine Drexel Parish for our annual Dr. Martin Luther King Day Prayer Breakfast. I am happy to say that, despite the snow that day, we had very good attendance.



As always, the Archdiocesan Black Catholic Choir provided excellent music, and there were readings from Dr. King's writings.



Our guest speaker this year was Dr. Jaime Waters, a Biblical Studies professor from Boston College. She gave a very inspiring talk in which she particularly held up the Scriptural basis for Dr. King's work on behalf of social justice.



I also offered some closing remarks and a blessing.



It was a very meaningful celebration of the holiday. I think it is important that the true reason for any holiday is celebrated, and certainly, the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King is so important in our country, which is still struggling with the legacy of slavery and racism that divides people. So, we are very grateful to Father Oscar Pratt and the parishioners of St. Katharine Drexel for always hosting this breakfast and making Martin Luther King Day a special day of reflection for all of us.