Cambridge Matignon School to close after 75 years

CAMBRIDGE -- Cambridge Matignon School has announced that they will permanently close after the conclusion of the 2022-2023 academic year.



The news came in a letter to the school community signed by Marc-Anthony Hourihan, a 1989 graduate of the school and president of the Cambridge Matignon Board of Trustees.



"We have been able to enjoy 75 years of incredible achievements during our illustrious history. Our school has developed a reputation for academic excellence, athletic dominance, world-class teaching and an outstanding alumni network that has gone on to tremendous heights in their professional careers," Hourihan said.



He noted the school's other strong points, such as its extensive international student program, pipeline to colleges and universities, and "immensely experienced" faculty.



In spite of this, he said, "we unfortunately are not immune from the financial challenges that go with continuing this expectation of greatness. While all members of our school leadership group have exhausted all options to continue forward, we have not been able to secure the funds necessary to support the long-term sustainability of the school."



Hourihan also cited the "challenge of ongoing demographic shifts" among children in middle school and high school, which he said has caused "insurmountable financial pressures that forced us to make this decision."



He acknowledged that the decision was "a difficult one for everyone in our school community."



"Our school leadership group is committed to supporting our community members through this trying time, and will continue to be in touch with more information over the coming days and weeks," he said.



Cambridge Matignon School was founded by Cardinal Richard Cushing in 1947. It was originally named Matignon High School in honor of Father Francis Anthony Matignon, a pioneering missionary in the early days of the Archdiocese of Boston. The school was staffed by the Sisters of St. Joseph from its founding until 2019.



"We will always honor the celebrated history of this great institution and we will work to ensure the transition process is treated with the most respect and support possible for everyone affected by this decision," Hourihan said.



With this announcement, Cambridge Matignon becomes the third Catholic high school in the archdiocese set to close at the end of the academic year. In February, St. Joseph's Prep in Brighton announced it would close and followed in March by Mount Alvernia High School in Newton.