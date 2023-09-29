New school year, embracing core values

Read Special Section

St. Joseph School, a cornerstone of education in Needham, joyfully welcomed students on the first day of the 2023-2024 academic year. Guided by its unwavering commitment to its core values, the school begins this new chapter with a renewed sense of purpose, two new appointments, and a recent investment of $500,000 in facility improvements.



St. Joseph School, known for its exceptional co-educational Catholic education spanning preschool through grade eight, remains rooted in the values of faith, virtue, intellect, and stewardship. These four pillars serve as the bedrock of the school's mission, ensuring a well-rounded education that nurtures spiritual growth, moral integrity, intellectual excellence, and responsible citizenship.



As the school bell rang on the first day of classes, 420 eager students embarked on a journey of learning, discovery, and personal growth, and the hallways of St. Joseph School echoed with a deep commitment to its values. Under the leadership of Mr. Ian Snyder, entering his second year as head of school, the institution continues to honor its mission of guiding students academically and spiritually.



Father Michael Ssenfuma was appointed school chaplain by Father Bryan K. Parrish, pastor of St. Joseph Parish, underlining the importance of faith in education. Father Ssenfuma's role is integral in cultivating a spiritual environment that complements the school's rigorous academic curriculum.



Additionally, Mrs. Kristen Fiumara was promoted to assistant head of school, a testament to her commitment and expertise. With over two decades of classroom experience, Mrs. Fiumara is well poised to contribute to the school's continued success. Over the years, the school has successfully prepared students for futures in esteemed schools, such as the Roxbury Latin School, St. Sebastian School, Ursuline Academy, Montrose School, Needham High School, Xaverian Brothers High School, Catholic Memorial, Thayer Academy, Nobles and Greenough School, Dana Hall School, and the Rivers School.



This academic year, St. Joseph School proudly announces a substantial investment of $500,000 in facility improvements completed over the summer. These enhancements not only augment the learning environment but also mirror the school's dedication to providing an optimal space for students to thrive academically, socially, and spiritually.



Also, through the generosity of benefactors and supporters, the school successfully raised $400,000 to uphold its educational mission, and granted over $100,000 in scholarships through the Tuition Assistance program, reaffirming the school's mission of providing a values-based education to all, regardless of financial circumstances.



Guided by the 2023-2024 theme "Journeying Together," St. Joseph School emphasizes the importance of a unified community working harmoniously towards shared goals. With a clear vision, steadfast leadership, and a deep sense of community, St. Joseph School continues its mission to equip students with a solid academic foundation, a vibrant spiritual life, strong moral values, and a sincere dedication to responsible citizenship.







TORI BANU (TBANU@SJS-NEEDHAM.ORG) IS DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS AT ST. JOSEPH SCHOOL IN NEEDHAM, MA, A CO-EDUCATIONAL CATHOLIC SCHOOL SERVING STUDENTS IN PRESCHOOL THROUGH GRADE EIGHT.