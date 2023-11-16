Cheverus Awards to be presented Nov. 26

BRAINTREE -- Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley will present Cheverus Award Medals to 150 laypersons, deacons, and religious during a 3 p.m. prayer service Sunday, Nov. 26, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.



Inaugurated 15 years ago, at the close of the archdiocese's bicentennial year in 2008, the annual award recognizes local Catholics for their dedicated service to the Church. The ceremony is held each year on or around the Solemnity of Christ the King, the final Sunday before the start of Advent.



Each year, one-third of the parishes of the Archdiocese of Boston are asked to nominate a parishioner for the award. Most recipients are nominated by their pastor and approved by their regional bishop or episcopal vicar and Cardinal O'Malley.



The criteria given to pastors suggest that the nominee be a layperson who has served the parish over an extended period of time and has done so in a quiet, unassuming, and perhaps, unrecognized fashion.



In addition to the nominees from parishes, each year, the regional bishops and episcopal vicars are asked to nominate a religious sister, religious brother and a deacon from their region who are deserving of a Cheverus Medal. The Central Ministries of the archdiocese also make nominations from among religious, deacons and laypersons who serve on archdiocesan committees or lead key ministries. Additional recipients are selected personally by Cardinal O'Malley.



"The Cheverus Medals are a way, in the Catholic community, that we say thank you to God and thank you to our brothers and sisters in the household of faith," Cardinal O'Malley said at the 2018 ceremony.



He went on to describe the Cheverus Award recipients as "the motor that keeps our Church running."



The medal is named for Boston's first bishop, Jean-Louis Lefebvre de Cheverus, who led the diocese from 1808 until his return to France in 1824. Bishop Cheverus died in 1836 as the Archbishop of Bordeaux.



The oval-shaped medal bears a likeness of Bishop Cheverus based on the Gilbert Stuart portrait. On the reverse side is Bishop Cheverus' coat of arms.



Following are the Cheverus Award recipients for 2023, listed alphabetically followed by the nominating entity:



Mr. Bernard Ba, St. Rita Parish, Lowell (Cambodian Community)



Mr. Russell Baldwin, Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston



Mr. Paul R. Beck, St. Mary, Foxborough



Ms. Joan Bedford, St. Michael Parish, Lowell



Mr. James Benoit, from St. Joseph, Needham



Ms. Mary Blake, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mr. Natanael Braz, St. Anthony, Somerville (Portuguese/Brazilian Community)



Mr. Michael Brunelle, Ste. Marguerite D'Youville, Dracut



Mrs. Linda Brunelle, Ste. Marguerite D'Youville, Dracut



Deacon Peter Bujwid, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mr. Nicholas Campagna, St. Timothy, Norwood



Mrs. Barbara Campagna, St. Timothy, Norwood



Ms. Ann Carter, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mrs. Maureen Cartier, All Saints Parish, Haverhill



Ms. Linda Caterino, St. Anthony, Somerville



Mr. Richard Clark, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mrs. Teresa Colon, St. Joseph Parish, Lynn (Hispanic Community)



Mr. Antonio Colon, St. Charles Borromeo, Woburn (Hispanic Community)



Deacon Christopher "Chris" Connolly, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mr. James Cortese, Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, Wakefield



Brother Richard Cote, OMI, Merrimack Region



Mrs. Patricia Crane, St. Agnes Parish, Arlington



Mrs. Joan Croteau, Our Lady of Grace, Pepperell (St. Joseph Community)



Mr. Richard J. D'Ambrosio, St. Ann Parish, Peabody



Mr. Truong Dang, St. Mary, Tyngsborough (Vietnamese Community)



Sister Eugenia "Sr. Djai" DaSilva, FIC, Tri-Parishes, Brockton (Cape Verdean Community)



Ms. Patricia DeBiase, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mr. Tom DeCoste, St. Mary of the Nativity Parish, Scituate



Mrs. Nancy DeCoste, St. Mary of the Nativity Parish, Scituate



Ms. Sheila M. Deitsch, Regional Bishop



Mrs. Maryann Dellinger, St. Charles Borromeo, Woburn



Deacon Francis Dello Russo, North Region



Ms. Lorna DesRoses, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mr. Damien DeVasto, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Ms. Jane Devlin, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Ms. Deb Dillon, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Ms. Verna Doane, St. Bridget Parish, Abington



Mr. Terry Donilon, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Ms. Maureen Donnelly-Creedon, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mr. Chris Donoghue, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mr. Mark Dunderdale, Esq., Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mr. Antonio Enrique, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mrs. Maria Reyes Enrique, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mr. Jay Fadden, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mr. Thomas Farragher, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Sister Mary Margaret Farren, SNDdeN, Merrimack Region



Ms. Sylvia Fernandez del Castillo, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Ms. Marie Fils-Aime, Most Precious Blood, Hyde Park (Haitian Community)



Mr. Raymond L. Flynn, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Ms. Maria Garcia, All Saints Parish, Haverhill (Latino Community)



Ms. Jean Gately, Christ the King, Brockton



Ms. Josiane Gemayel, Ascension Parish (Our Lady of Fatima, Sudbury)



Ms. Ann Gennaro, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Ms. Mary Genova, St. John Parish, Townsend



Mr. Richard Gormley, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mr. Joseph Gray, St. Joseph Parish, Malden



Sister Barbara Gutierrez, SDNdeN, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mrs. Gilda Hagstrom, Immaculate Conception Parish, Revere



Mr. Robert Halbick, Holy Family Parish, Lynn



Sister Ruth Haley, SSND, Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston



Mr. Jimmy Hall, St. Bridget, Framingham



Mrs. Ruth Hearson, Holy Family, Duxbury



Ms. Maureen Heil, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mr. Raul Isidro Hernandez, St. Anthony, Somerville (Spanish Community)



Deacon Luciano Herrera, Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston (Spanish Community)



Mr. Daniel Hickey, St. Michael the Archangel, Winthrop



Mr. Sean Hickey, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mrs. Bernice Higdon, St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Acton



Ms. Diane Jarvis, St. Patrick Parish, Lawrence



Ms. Jacinta Jimenez, St. Mary, Waltham



Ms. Jean Jordan, Transfiguration Parish, Wilmington (St. Thomas Community)



Mrs. Cynthia Kelleher, St. Paul Parish, Hingham



Mrs. Eleanor King, Holy Family Parish, Gloucester



Mrs. Frances "Fran" Kirkman, St. Williams Parish, Tewksbury



The Honorable Thomas P. Koch, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Ms. Beata Kozak, Our Lady of Czestochowa, Boston



Mr. Patrick Krisak, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mr. Alfred Lamothe, Transfiguration Parish, Wilmington (St. Dorothy Community)



Mrs. Jeanette Lamothe, Transfiguration Parish, Wilmington (St. Dorothy Community)



Mr. Joseph "Joe" Lapointe, St. Edith Stein, Brockton



Mr. Luis Fernando Lara, Immaculate Conception, Marlborough



Ms. MarieYolette "Mimie" LeCorps, Tri-Parish Brockton (Haitian Catholic Community)



Ms. Elizabeth Lydon, St. Mary, Waltham



Mrs. Gloria Jean Madruga, Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, Gloucester



Ms. Theresa Malionek, Sacred Heart, East Boston



Mrs. Amparo Marin, St. Joseph Parish, Lynn



Mr. George Martell, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mr. James Mazzarini, St. Patrick Parish, Stoneham



Mr. James McDonough*, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Ms. Carol McGinness, St. Clement Eucharistic Shrine, Boston



Ms. Maureen McRae, St. Theresa of Lisieux Parish, North Reading



Mrs. Elaine Melisi, Holy Ghost Parish, Whitman



Ms. Kelly Meraw, St. John the Evangelist and St. Paul Collaborative, Wellesley



Ms. Mary Margaret Moniz, St. Mary of the Assumption, Dedham



Ms. Carmen Morales, Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston



Ms. Nilsa Morales, Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston (Spanish Community)



Mrs. Rebecca Mugherini, St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Bridgewater



Sister Elsa Navarez-Rodrigues, HMSP, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mr. James B. Newman, Holy Apostles Parish, Halifax



Mr. Tien Xnan Nguyen, St. Ambrose Parish, Boston



Dr. Vito Nicastro, PhD, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Attorney August "Gus" Niewenhous, St. Mary Parish, Winchester



Ms. Blanca Ocampo, St. Columbkille Parish, Brighton (Hispanic Community)



Mr. Fran O'Connor, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mr. Matthew O'Neil, St. Anne Parish, Readville



Mrs. Anne O'Neil, St. Anne Parish, Readville



Mr. Ramon Orellana, Most Holy Redeemer, East Boston



Mrs. Elba Orellana, Most Holy Redeemer, East Boston



Mr. Anthony Paquette, St. Luke, Belmont



Mr. Neil Paton, St. Mary, Tyngsborough



Mrs. Rose Paton, St. Mary, Tyngsborough



Ms. Janet Provodakes, St. Nicholas Parish



Ms. Audrey Pugliesi, St. Pius X, Milton



Ms. Ann Purcell, Corpus Christi-St. Bernard, Newton



Mr. Paul Racki, St. Joseph-St. Lazarus, East Boston



Mr. James S. Reedy, Congregation of St Athanasius, Chestnut Hill



Mrs. Susan "Sue" Reichenberg, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Brockton



Miss Alessandra Ribeiro, St. Charles Borromeo, Woburn (Brazilian/Portuguese Community)



Mrs. Dolores Roy, St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Cohasset



Ms. Mary R. Ryan, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Ms. Mary Theresa Shauan, Sts. Louis and Zelie Martin Parish, Somerville



Mr. Joseph Shaughnessy, Most Precious Blood, Hyde Park



Sister Dianne Shaw, SNDdeN, Merrimack Region



Mr. Michael Sheedy, Our Lady of Grace, Pepperell (St. James, Groton Community)



Dr. Donald L. Sherak, MD, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mrs. MaryJane Silva, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Hull



Ms. Vivian Soper, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mr. Hector Soto, Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston (Spanish Community)



Sister Mary Marta Soza, PDDM, Regional Bishop



Ms. Mary Spinale, St. Anthony Parish, Shirley



Dr. Richard A. Spinello, St. John's Seminary, Brighton



Mr. John Straub, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Ms. Mary Sullivan, Paulist Center, Boston



Ms. Mary Carroll "MC" Sullivan, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mrs. Mary Svoboda, St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish, Danvers



Mrs. Paula Sweeney, St. Rita Parish, Lowell



Mr. Stephen Sypek, Resurrection Parish, Hingham



Ms. Victoria Tafur, Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston (Spanish Community)



Mrs. Annie Talaid, St. Joseph Parish, Malden (Filipino Community)



Mr. Alden Thatcher, Cathedral of the Holy Cross



Mrs. Kelly Thatcher, Cathedral of the Holy Cross



Ms. Agatha Tong, St. James the Greater Parish, Boston (Chinese Community)



Mr. Gregory Tracy, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mrs. Donis Tracy, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mr. Hai Tran, St. Joseph Parish, Malden (Vietnamese Community)



Ms. Vina Troianello, Regional Bishop



Mrs. Carol Van Valkenburgh, Incarnation Parish, Melrose



Sister Judith Ward, SNDdeN, North Region



Mr. John Wermers, St. Mark's Parish, Dorchester



Mrs. Mary M. Wilson, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



(*Mr. James McDonough: Awarded in 2022, to be received posthumously in 2023 by Mrs. Lynn McDonough)