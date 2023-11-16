Cheverus Awards to be presented Nov. 26
BRAINTREE -- Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley will present Cheverus Award Medals to 150 laypersons, deacons, and religious during a 3 p.m. prayer service Sunday, Nov. 26, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.
Inaugurated 15 years ago, at the close of the archdiocese's bicentennial year in 2008, the annual award recognizes local Catholics for their dedicated service to the Church. The ceremony is held each year on or around the Solemnity of Christ the King, the final Sunday before the start of Advent.
Each year, one-third of the parishes of the Archdiocese of Boston are asked to nominate a parishioner for the award. Most recipients are nominated by their pastor and approved by their regional bishop or episcopal vicar and Cardinal O'Malley.
The criteria given to pastors suggest that the nominee be a layperson who has served the parish over an extended period of time and has done so in a quiet, unassuming, and perhaps, unrecognized fashion.
In addition to the nominees from parishes, each year, the regional bishops and episcopal vicars are asked to nominate a religious sister, religious brother and a deacon from their region who are deserving of a Cheverus Medal. The Central Ministries of the archdiocese also make nominations from among religious, deacons and laypersons who serve on archdiocesan committees or lead key ministries. Additional recipients are selected personally by Cardinal O'Malley.
"The Cheverus Medals are a way, in the Catholic community, that we say thank you to God and thank you to our brothers and sisters in the household of faith," Cardinal O'Malley said at the 2018 ceremony.
He went on to describe the Cheverus Award recipients as "the motor that keeps our Church running."
The medal is named for Boston's first bishop, Jean-Louis Lefebvre de Cheverus, who led the diocese from 1808 until his return to France in 1824. Bishop Cheverus died in 1836 as the Archbishop of Bordeaux.
The oval-shaped medal bears a likeness of Bishop Cheverus based on the Gilbert Stuart portrait. On the reverse side is Bishop Cheverus' coat of arms.
Following are the Cheverus Award recipients for 2023, listed alphabetically followed by the nominating entity:
Mr. Bernard Ba, St. Rita Parish, Lowell (Cambodian Community)
Mr. Russell Baldwin, Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston
Mr. Paul R. Beck, St. Mary, Foxborough
Ms. Joan Bedford, St. Michael Parish, Lowell
Mr. James Benoit, from St. Joseph, Needham
Ms. Mary Blake, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mr. Natanael Braz, St. Anthony, Somerville (Portuguese/Brazilian Community)
Mr. Michael Brunelle, Ste. Marguerite D'Youville, Dracut
Mrs. Linda Brunelle, Ste. Marguerite D'Youville, Dracut
Deacon Peter Bujwid, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mr. Nicholas Campagna, St. Timothy, Norwood
Mrs. Barbara Campagna, St. Timothy, Norwood
Ms. Ann Carter, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mrs. Maureen Cartier, All Saints Parish, Haverhill
Ms. Linda Caterino, St. Anthony, Somerville
Mr. Richard Clark, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mrs. Teresa Colon, St. Joseph Parish, Lynn (Hispanic Community)
Mr. Antonio Colon, St. Charles Borromeo, Woburn (Hispanic Community)
Deacon Christopher "Chris" Connolly, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mr. James Cortese, Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, Wakefield
Brother Richard Cote, OMI, Merrimack Region
Mrs. Patricia Crane, St. Agnes Parish, Arlington
Mrs. Joan Croteau, Our Lady of Grace, Pepperell (St. Joseph Community)
Mr. Richard J. D'Ambrosio, St. Ann Parish, Peabody
Mr. Truong Dang, St. Mary, Tyngsborough (Vietnamese Community)
Sister Eugenia "Sr. Djai" DaSilva, FIC, Tri-Parishes, Brockton (Cape Verdean Community)
Ms. Patricia DeBiase, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mr. Tom DeCoste, St. Mary of the Nativity Parish, Scituate
Mrs. Nancy DeCoste, St. Mary of the Nativity Parish, Scituate
Ms. Sheila M. Deitsch, Regional Bishop
Mrs. Maryann Dellinger, St. Charles Borromeo, Woburn
Deacon Francis Dello Russo, North Region
Ms. Lorna DesRoses, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mr. Damien DeVasto, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Ms. Jane Devlin, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Ms. Deb Dillon, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Ms. Verna Doane, St. Bridget Parish, Abington
Mr. Terry Donilon, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Ms. Maureen Donnelly-Creedon, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mr. Chris Donoghue, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mr. Mark Dunderdale, Esq., Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mr. Antonio Enrique, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mrs. Maria Reyes Enrique, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mr. Jay Fadden, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mr. Thomas Farragher, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Sister Mary Margaret Farren, SNDdeN, Merrimack Region
Ms. Sylvia Fernandez del Castillo, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Ms. Marie Fils-Aime, Most Precious Blood, Hyde Park (Haitian Community)
Mr. Raymond L. Flynn, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Ms. Maria Garcia, All Saints Parish, Haverhill (Latino Community)
Ms. Jean Gately, Christ the King, Brockton
Ms. Josiane Gemayel, Ascension Parish (Our Lady of Fatima, Sudbury)
Ms. Ann Gennaro, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Ms. Mary Genova, St. John Parish, Townsend
Mr. Richard Gormley, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mr. Joseph Gray, St. Joseph Parish, Malden
Sister Barbara Gutierrez, SDNdeN, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mrs. Gilda Hagstrom, Immaculate Conception Parish, Revere
Mr. Robert Halbick, Holy Family Parish, Lynn
Sister Ruth Haley, SSND, Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston
Mr. Jimmy Hall, St. Bridget, Framingham
Mrs. Ruth Hearson, Holy Family, Duxbury
Ms. Maureen Heil, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mr. Raul Isidro Hernandez, St. Anthony, Somerville (Spanish Community)
Deacon Luciano Herrera, Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston (Spanish Community)
Mr. Daniel Hickey, St. Michael the Archangel, Winthrop
Mr. Sean Hickey, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mrs. Bernice Higdon, St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Acton
Ms. Diane Jarvis, St. Patrick Parish, Lawrence
Ms. Jacinta Jimenez, St. Mary, Waltham
Ms. Jean Jordan, Transfiguration Parish, Wilmington (St. Thomas Community)
Mrs. Cynthia Kelleher, St. Paul Parish, Hingham
Mrs. Eleanor King, Holy Family Parish, Gloucester
Mrs. Frances "Fran" Kirkman, St. Williams Parish, Tewksbury
The Honorable Thomas P. Koch, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Ms. Beata Kozak, Our Lady of Czestochowa, Boston
Mr. Patrick Krisak, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mr. Alfred Lamothe, Transfiguration Parish, Wilmington (St. Dorothy Community)
Mrs. Jeanette Lamothe, Transfiguration Parish, Wilmington (St. Dorothy Community)
Mr. Joseph "Joe" Lapointe, St. Edith Stein, Brockton
Mr. Luis Fernando Lara, Immaculate Conception, Marlborough
Ms. MarieYolette "Mimie" LeCorps, Tri-Parish Brockton (Haitian Catholic Community)
Ms. Elizabeth Lydon, St. Mary, Waltham
Mrs. Gloria Jean Madruga, Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, Gloucester
Ms. Theresa Malionek, Sacred Heart, East Boston
Mrs. Amparo Marin, St. Joseph Parish, Lynn
Mr. George Martell, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mr. James Mazzarini, St. Patrick Parish, Stoneham
Mr. James McDonough*, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Ms. Carol McGinness, St. Clement Eucharistic Shrine, Boston
Ms. Maureen McRae, St. Theresa of Lisieux Parish, North Reading
Mrs. Elaine Melisi, Holy Ghost Parish, Whitman
Ms. Kelly Meraw, St. John the Evangelist and St. Paul Collaborative, Wellesley
Ms. Mary Margaret Moniz, St. Mary of the Assumption, Dedham
Ms. Carmen Morales, Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston
Ms. Nilsa Morales, Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston (Spanish Community)
Mrs. Rebecca Mugherini, St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Bridgewater
Sister Elsa Navarez-Rodrigues, HMSP, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mr. James B. Newman, Holy Apostles Parish, Halifax
Mr. Tien Xnan Nguyen, St. Ambrose Parish, Boston
Dr. Vito Nicastro, PhD, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Attorney August "Gus" Niewenhous, St. Mary Parish, Winchester
Ms. Blanca Ocampo, St. Columbkille Parish, Brighton (Hispanic Community)
Mr. Fran O'Connor, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mr. Matthew O'Neil, St. Anne Parish, Readville
Mrs. Anne O'Neil, St. Anne Parish, Readville
Mr. Ramon Orellana, Most Holy Redeemer, East Boston
Mrs. Elba Orellana, Most Holy Redeemer, East Boston
Mr. Anthony Paquette, St. Luke, Belmont
Mr. Neil Paton, St. Mary, Tyngsborough
Mrs. Rose Paton, St. Mary, Tyngsborough
Ms. Janet Provodakes, St. Nicholas Parish
Ms. Audrey Pugliesi, St. Pius X, Milton
Ms. Ann Purcell, Corpus Christi-St. Bernard, Newton
Mr. Paul Racki, St. Joseph-St. Lazarus, East Boston
Mr. James S. Reedy, Congregation of St Athanasius, Chestnut Hill
Mrs. Susan "Sue" Reichenberg, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Brockton
Miss Alessandra Ribeiro, St. Charles Borromeo, Woburn (Brazilian/Portuguese Community)
Mrs. Dolores Roy, St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Cohasset
Ms. Mary R. Ryan, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Ms. Mary Theresa Shauan, Sts. Louis and Zelie Martin Parish, Somerville
Mr. Joseph Shaughnessy, Most Precious Blood, Hyde Park
Sister Dianne Shaw, SNDdeN, Merrimack Region
Mr. Michael Sheedy, Our Lady of Grace, Pepperell (St. James, Groton Community)
Dr. Donald L. Sherak, MD, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mrs. MaryJane Silva, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Hull
Ms. Vivian Soper, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mr. Hector Soto, Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston (Spanish Community)
Sister Mary Marta Soza, PDDM, Regional Bishop
Ms. Mary Spinale, St. Anthony Parish, Shirley
Dr. Richard A. Spinello, St. John's Seminary, Brighton
Mr. John Straub, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Ms. Mary Sullivan, Paulist Center, Boston
Ms. Mary Carroll "MC" Sullivan, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mrs. Mary Svoboda, St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish, Danvers
Mrs. Paula Sweeney, St. Rita Parish, Lowell
Mr. Stephen Sypek, Resurrection Parish, Hingham
Ms. Victoria Tafur, Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston (Spanish Community)
Mrs. Annie Talaid, St. Joseph Parish, Malden (Filipino Community)
Mr. Alden Thatcher, Cathedral of the Holy Cross
Mrs. Kelly Thatcher, Cathedral of the Holy Cross
Ms. Agatha Tong, St. James the Greater Parish, Boston (Chinese Community)
Mr. Gregory Tracy, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mrs. Donis Tracy, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mr. Hai Tran, St. Joseph Parish, Malden (Vietnamese Community)
Ms. Vina Troianello, Regional Bishop
Mrs. Carol Van Valkenburgh, Incarnation Parish, Melrose
Sister Judith Ward, SNDdeN, North Region
Mr. John Wermers, St. Mark's Parish, Dorchester
Mrs. Mary M. Wilson, Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
(*Mr. James McDonough: Awarded in 2022, to be received posthumously in 2023 by Mrs. Lynn McDonough)