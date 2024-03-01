Read Special Section

Choosing the right camp for your child is an important task.



While many camps may have similar activities and facilities, we believe that the Camp Marist experience is unlike any other. Based in the White Mountain Lakes region of New Hampshire, Camp Marist is a special place where children learn about character, leadership, and community. Under the leadership of the Marist Brothers for over 70 years, an international Catholic teaching order, Camp Marist has helped campers develop strong self-esteem, learn new skills, and make lifelong friendships and memories.



As an international co-ed camp, with campers and staff from different parts of the world, Camp Marist has a strong tradition of building a sense of global community -- or the Camp Marist Family. A welcoming place for children to learn about other cultures, Camp Marist is a fun-filled environment that fosters personal growth in faith, mind, body, and friendship through challenging and educational activities. Our global alumni group, made up of former campers and staff, is a testament that the Camp Marist experience is something that stays with you long after the last sunset of the summer.