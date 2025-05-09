Midwest Augustinians celebrate in Pope Leo XIV a brother 'rooted in the spirit of St. Augustine'

(OSV News) -- The head of the Midwestern Augustinian province that Pope Leo XIV once led called the new pope's election "moment of profound significance -- not only as the first pope from the United States, but also as the first Augustinian to be elected pontiff."



In a statement from that province released May 8 hours after the former Cardinal Robert F. Prevost was elected pope, Augustinian Prior Provincial Father Anthony B. Pizzo called Pope Leo "a man of deep integrity, a true listener, and a companion to those on the margins of society."



"We see him as a bridge-builder, rooted in the spirit of St. Augustine, walking forward with the whole Church as a companion on the journey," said Father Pizzo, who leads the Chicago-based Midwest Augustinian Province of Our Mother of Good Counsel. "We are honored that he is one of our own, a brother formed in the restless heart of the Augustinian Order."



Ordained a priest of the Order of St. Augustine in 1982 after attending the Augustinian-run Villanova University near Philadelphia, the Chicago-native held major leadership roles in his religious community before being ordained a bishop in 2014 and ministering in the dioceses of Chiclayo and Callao, Peru.



In 1987, Pope Leo was elected the vocations director and missions director for the province of Our Mother of Good Counsel. A year later, he went to Trujillo, Peru, to direct a joint formation project for the region's Augustinian aspirants. Over the course of a decade in Trujillo, he served as the community's prior, formation director and as an instructor.



In 1999, Pope Leo returned to the U.S. to serve as prior provincial for the Province of Our Mother of Good Counsel. In 2001, at age 46, he was promoted to his order's prior general, who is responsible for its worldwide administration and governance.



He held the role for 13 years before moving to other leadership positions in the church, ultimately becoming the prefect of the Holy See's Dicastery for Bishops -- the powerful Vatican body responsible for choosing bishops throughout the world.



"His episcopal ministry was marked by a pastoral heart, dedication to formation, and care for the poor," the province's statement said of his ministry leading Peru's Diocese of Chiclayo from 2014 to 2023.



"Now, in divine providence and guided by the Holy Spirit, our brother has been entrusted with the Chair of Peter," the statement continued. "Pope Leo XIV brings to the papacy the heart of an Augustinian: a love for community, a thirst for truth, and a shepherd's care for the people of God. His life of mission, teaching, and servant leadership reflect the best of our tradition."



In a 2013 interview, then-Father Prevost spoke about God and St. Augustine, the fifth-century philosopher, theologian and bishop who inspired the formation of the Augustinians in 1244.



"God is not someone or something that is absent and far away," he said. "And Augustine, in his spirituality, in his struggles, in his reflections that we see, for example, in the 'Confessions,' is able to open a window ... and to lead others to come to discover how God is working in their lives."



In remarks given from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after he was announced as pope, Pope Leo called himself "a son of St. Augustine, an Augustinian, who said, 'For you I am a bishop, with you, I am a Christian.' In this sense we can all walk together toward that homeland that God has prepared."



In closing its statement, Pope Leo's former Midwest Augustinian province said, "We offer him our prayers, our love, and our unwavering support. May his pontificate be a source of unity, peace, and renewal for the Church and the world."



It signed the statement "In Augustine."



- - - Maria Wiering is senior writer for OSV News.