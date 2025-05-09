Pope Leo XIV: A biographical timeline

(OSV News) -- The following are key dates in the life and ministry of Pope Leo XIV, elected May 8, 2025, as the 266th successor to St. Peter.



-- 1955: Born Sept. 14 in the Chicago area.



-- 1977: Graduated from Villanova University near Philadelphia and entered the novitiate for the Order of St. Augustine in St. Louis.



-- 1978: Professed first vows as a member of the Order of St. Augustine.



-- 1981: Professed solemn vows as a member of the Order of St. Augustine.



-- 1982: Ordained a priest of the Order of St. Augustine.



-- 1984: Earned a licentiate in canon law from the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum) in Rome.



-- 1985: Sent to work in the mission of Chulucanas, in Piura, Peru, until 1986.



-- 1987: Elected the vocations director and missions director for his order's Midwest province, Our Mother of Good Counsel.



-- 1988: Moved to Trujillo, Peru, to direct a joint formation project for the region's Augustinian aspirants. Over the course of a decade in Trujillo, he served as the community's prior (1988-1992), formation director (1988-1998) and as an instructor (1992-1998).



-- 1989: Began serving the Archdiocese of Trujillo for nine years as its judicial vicar; was also a professor of canon, patristic and moral law in the San Carlos e San Marcelo Major Seminary.



-- 1999: Elected prior provincial for the Province of Our Mother of Good Counsel in Chicago.



Advertisement

-- 2001: Promoted to his order's prior general, considered its supreme authority that oversees its administration and governance. He was reelected to that role in 2007, holding it for a total of 12 years until 2013.



-- 2013: Served for a year as a "teacher of the professed" and provincial vicar.



-- 2014: Appointed by Pope Francis to be apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Chiclayo, Peru. He was simultaneously named a bishop, but of the titular diocese Sufar, under which title he was ordained a month later on Dec. 12, the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.



-- 2015: Appointed bishop of Chiclayo on Sept. 26.



-- 2018: Served as second vice president of the Peruvian Episcopal Conference until 2023.



-- 2019: Appointed a member of the Vatican's Congregation for the Clergy.



-- 2020: While still bishop of Chiclayo, appointed apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Callao, Peru, a role he held until May 2021. He was also appointed to the Congregation for Bishops.



-- 2023: Appointed prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, named president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America and granted the title archbishop Jan. 30; installed in those roles April 12. On Sept. 30, elevated to the College of Cardinals.



-- 2025: Elected pope May 8, taking the name Leo XIV.

