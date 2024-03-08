Moving forward in our faith -- together

This year's Catholic Appeal theme, "Forward in Faith," unites us in our belief that God has a plan for every person. The Catholic Appeal allows us to serve as an integral part of that plan, embracing our neighbors in need and accompanying them forward through their challenges and crosses.



Our Catholic faith is a faith of renewal whereby God works to awaken us to new life and perspective. It is in this spirit that we can be instruments of restoration and support for others. There are many challenges in our local communities today and many people are facing issues of urgent need. The Catholic Appeal lends agency to the many programs, parishes, and Catholic schools that tend to those needs of Greater Boston.



The appeal supports the archdiocese's central ministries, which, in turn, help support parishes so they can create vibrant programs and initiatives uniquely suited to the communities they serve, such as operating food pantries, soup kitchens, and other outreach programs designed to support those who feel vulnerable and invisible. These programs within our parishes serve not only the Catholic faithful but all those in need of Christ's love and compassion.



The appeal also supports Catholic schools that educate and help the next generation grow to be moral, conscientious leaders who will make a positive difference in tomorrow's world.



Cardinal Seán reminds us that "our mission of evangelization, our works of mercy, our service to the poor, the sick, support for vocations, and in support of life depends on the generosity of Catholics across the archdiocese. It is in our common mission to advance the lifesaving ministry of Jesus that we can build communities of love. It is these virtues that help the Church provide aid and attention to areas of greatest need across our many communities."



As chairs of the appeal, we have seen first-hand the tremendous outpouring of generosity of our faithful and the impact that it has on the lives of thousands. Commitment Weekend for the 2024 Catholic Appeal will take place in most of the parishes of the archdiocese on March 9 and 10.



We hope you will join our family this year in making a gift. Through extraordinary participation, we can have an extraordinary impact. And, together, we can clasp the hands of one another and move forward in unity to show the world that Christ's love is at hand.



Our Catholic faith is a sacred gift. It sustains us through the joys and challenges of life. It is a gift that we both receive and give. The Catholic Appeal offers a special way that we can gift it forward to others and strengthen our communion with one another.







JOHN AND JULIE CORCORAN ARE PARISHIONERS OF ST. PAUL PARISH IN HAMILTON, MEMBERS OF THE CARDINAL'S LEADERSHIP CIRCLE, AND CHAIRS OF THE 2024 CATHOLIC APPEAL.