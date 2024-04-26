Spring Celebration Gala will honor Cardinal O'Malley

''Migrants and refugees are not primarily a problem to be solved, they are human beings and future human resources to a country."



Throughout his life of distinguished ministry, Cardinal O'Malley has called on us to treat immigrants with compassion and dignity -- people like Philomise, who made the harrowing journey from her native country of Haiti to Boston with her family, almost entirely by foot. Traveling through treacherous jungle with the threat of severe weather, wildlife, and violence looming at every corner -- she remained single-minded, her motivation clear: to provide a better life for her three children.



Philomise and her family eventually made their way to Boston, where they are staying in a Catholic Charities operated emergency family shelter while they work to figure out the next steps that will lead them to find permanent housing.



"I just want my kids to receive a good education," Philomise said. "I want them to live in a comfortable home."



Philomise's family is one of millions who have made the difficult decision this year to leave their home countries behind in order to seek safety and stability in the United States.



As Catholic Charities Boston seeks to uphold its mission of welcoming all those in need with dignity and respect, Cardinal O'Malley continues to be an inspirational leader and steadfast ally, using his global platform to emphasize the importance and value of serving the most vulnerable among us, including welcoming migrants, refugees, and immigrants into our communities.



In May, Catholic Charities Boston will honor Cardinal O'Malley's remarkable compassion and leadership by awarding him with the John and Virginia Kaneb Justice and Compassion Award at the agency's 2024 Spring Celebration gala.



From urging parishioners across the archdiocese to donate clothing and essential items to newcomers in need to advocating for solutions to the statewide housing shortage to continually echoing the pope's call to see Christ in the face of all migrants, Cardinal O'Malley lives out the values that the Justice and Compassion Award is founded on, every day.



"In Jesus's life, we see his priorities. He is taking care of the sick and feeding the hungry and so, as his followers, we have to imitate the example that he has given to us," said Cardinal O'Malley. "And Catholic Charities is one of the ways that the faith community does that."



Catholic Charities' annual Spring Celebration gala raises the significant funds necessary to continue the agency's crucial work across Eastern Massachusetts. Eighty-seven cents of every dollar donated directly supports Catholic Charities programs.



This year, Spring Celebration will take place at the Boston Harbor Hotel's Wharf Room on May 29 at 6 p.m. and will be emceed by Jack Connors, Jr., and Father John Unni of St. Cecilia Parish, with special remarks from Gov. Maura Healey.



"Cardinal O'Malley has inspired all of us at Catholic Charities for the past 20 years through his example of humble service to those in need," said President and CEO Kelley Tuthill. "We are grateful for his leadership and look forward to honoring him at the Spring Celebration."



To register as a sponsor or make a donation, visit our Spring Celebration page at ccab.org/news-updates/catholic-charities-spring-celebration-2024.







SHANNON LYONS IS THE PR AND COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER FOR CATHOLIC CHARITIES BOSTON.