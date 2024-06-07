Supporting Regina Cleri -- our privilege

Read Special Section

As a member of the Clergy Trust Board of Trustees for nine years -- the last five as board chair -- I am incredibly proud of all that the Clergy Trust does to support and care for our active and senior priests in good standing. I am particularly proud of the Regina Cleri Residence.



Regina Cleri is a unicorn! There are few other places like it in the United States. In almost all other dioceses, senior priests must live at a rectory or on their own. Cardinal Cushing's vision for a senior priest community in the 1960s showed amazing forward thinking, a trait which, incidentally, also helped him transform the landscape of Catholic service and charity in our archdiocese. His legacy was building a foundation of support for the often-forgotten -- the mentally and physically disabled here in our archdiocese, the poor and marginalized in South America, and our senior priests. Cardinal O'Malley has continued that vision and leadership over the past 20 years through his frequent visits to celebrate Mass and the anointing of the sick and so many other efforts.



Advertisement

Regina Cleri's location, tucked away in the West End and adjacent to the Massachusetts General Hospital campus, is special. Its proximity to the hospital is a huge advantage and source of comfort for residents who can easily get to and from their doctors' visits. In addition, it allows those residents who are still able to continue practicing an extremely meaningful ministry -- visiting and anointing the sick. This is exactly what was envisioned 60 years ago: a homebase for our senior priests in a bustling and relevant urban community surrounded by the best medical care in the country where they can continue living out their priestly vocation.



In the South End of Boston, the Cathedral of the Holy Cross serves as a reminder of the Catholic presence throughout the community. In the West End, that role is filled by Regina Cleri and our senior priests. In many ways, Regina Cleri is the spiritual home of the Archdiocese of Boston, and the importance of that role cannot be overstated. It is quite a moving experience to sit at Mass in the Regina Cleri chapel, surrounded by senior priests, and imagine the collective pastoral impact those men have had on our parishes and communities across the Archdiocese of Boston and beyond during their decades of ministry.



Last summer, Regina Cleri began offering noontime Masses to the public twice a week. The response has been tremendous. A random and wonderful collection of members of the community gathers in the chapel for Mass on Tuesdays and Thursdays -- folks who live in the area, employees, and families of patients from Mass General, men and women who work at the countless businesses and corporations in the West End. It is truly inspiring and fills me with hope to think of all these people coming together to be at a Mass celebrated by one of our senior priests and concelebrated by brother priest residents. I have had the opportunity to attend some of these Masses, and I can tell you that the residents at Regina Cleri are thrilled to have this new quasi-parish community right in their own home. The Clergy Trust Board has made it a practice to attend Mass there together before our meetings.



And that is the beauty of Regina Cleri. When a priest becomes a "senior priest," he has reached an age where he must slow down, but he will always be searching for ways to continue his priestly ministry. Regina Cleri allows each resident to continue his vocation in whatever way that works for him: celebrating daily Mass with his brothers in the chapel, making hospital visits, traveling outside of Boston to other parishes to celebrate Masses, visiting senior priest brothers, sitting on boards and committees for social service initiatives of all kinds. The list goes on and on.



Years ago, I heard that the senior priests living at Regina Cleri think of themselves as "walking each other home to God." I reflect on this sentiment from time to time, and it always gives me great comfort to know that the men who have dedicated their lives to serving Christ and his People have a place where they can make that final journey together.



A special thank you to all of those who have supported Regina Cleri through their donations to the Clergy Trust.







Mark Vachon is chairman of the Clergy Trust Board of Trustees.