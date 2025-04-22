Trump plans to attend Pope Francis' funeral; orders US flags flown at half staff

WASHINGTON (OSV News) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump plan to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, he said April 21. He also directed federal flags be flown at half-staff in the late pontiff's honor.



Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, told reporters at a press briefing April 22 that "the thoughts and prayers of the entire White House remain with all of the Catholics around the world who are mourning the death of Pope Francis."



Trump issued a proclamation April 21 directing federal flags be flown at half-staff in memory of Pope Francis at public buildings, military posts, naval stations and ships, and embassies. The order directs they remain so until sunset, on the day of Pope Francis' interment.



"He was a good man, worked hard," Trump said in comments about that proclamation April 21 at the White House Easter Egg Roll. "He loved the world and it's an honor to do that."



Leavitt said April 22 that Trump signed the proclamation as a "mark of respect for his memory."



Trump posted on social media later that day, "Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We look forward to being there!"



Trump "will be traveling to attend his funeral in Rome," Leavitt confirmed April 22, adding he would leave the morning of April 25 and return to the U.S. the evening of April 26, the day Pope Francis' funeral is scheduled.



"Rest in Peace Pope Francis!" Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, after the pontiff's death April 21 at age 88. "May God Bless him and all who loved him!"



Other world leaders, including President Emmanuel Macron of France and outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, are expected to attend also. Prince William of the United Kingdom is expected to represent his father, King Charles, the supreme governor of the Church of England.



- - - Kate Scanlon is a national reporter for OSV News covering Washington. Follow her on X @kgscanlon.

