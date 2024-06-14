Jesuit priest charged with abuse while teacher at BC High

BRAINTREE -- Jesuit Father Kevin White, a former theology teacher at Boston College High School, was indicted by a Suffolk County grand jury June 5 on charges of sexual abuse of a minor.



The rape allegedly took place between 2008 and 2009, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.



In a June 6 statement, Boston College High School President Grace Cotter Regan wrote that the allegations were brought to the school's attention in 2021. According to Regan, there had been no allegations against Father White during his time teaching at the school.



"Consistent with our established policies and procedures, we immediately shared the information with the USA East Province of Jesuits, of which Father White is a member," Regan's statement read. "The school has cooperated fully with the Suffolk County District Attorney Office's investigation into the allegations."



Regan also wrote that no current BC High students or faculty members were involved in the allegations.



"BC High is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for our students, faculty, and staff and ensuring their spiritual, mental, and physical well-being," the statement read. "To that end, we continually review and update our handbooks, policies, procedures, and training programs to ensure that we have proper protocols in place for the confidential reporting of any misconduct and provision of care to victims of abuse."



Father White will be arraigned on June 27.

