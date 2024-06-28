Mainstay of Seminarians in the Missions: The Society of St. Peter Apostle

Our latest visitor to the Pontifical Mission Societies of Boston took me on a walk down memory lane. Archbishop Lambert Bainomugisha from the Archdiocese of Mbarara, Uganda was in town to be the main celebrant of the annual Ugandan Martyrs' Feast celebration held by the Ugandan Catholic Community of Boston. My trip to Uganda had included a visit to his Archdiocese, though he was not then the archbishop.



Archbishop Lambert was consecrated to lead his flock in 2020 in the early days of the COVID pandemic. Only sixty people were allowed to attend the Mass of ordination. Normally, a Mass of that importance would draw a crowd of tens of thousands and be held in some outside arena or stadium.



Luckily, Archbishop Lambert was familiar with Mbarara, having been an Auxiliary there before being moved to another diocese as bishop. This was a homecoming for him. His message to the faithful? "This is a time where people are trying to do their best to contribute towards the eradication of this COVID-19 but we as Christians, we contribute by prayer, and I think it is a very important contribution. As we pray for the alleviation of COVID-19 pray for us too that the Lord may keep us close to himself and close to the flock of Christ.''



This has continued to be the hallmark of his work -- prayer and shepherding his people closer to Christ.



When asked about the challenges for his Archdiocese, he said that enlarging the "propaedeutic" or preparatory center for young men who want to go to the seminary is crucial. The place hosts a nine-month course for those who've not had a strong Catholic education and feel called to the priesthood. They need a bit of a "catch-up" time.



At the mention of this, I recalled Father Dunstan, a priest of Mbarara showing me such a place -- and as it turns out, the very place to which the Archbishop referred. In 2011, I saw a new dormitory and bed frames, provided by our Society of St. Peter Apostle. Father also showed off their water system -- a large cistern connected to the building's gutters to collect rainwater for the students to use in the showers.



Archbishop Lambert has a wonderful "problem." So many are coming forward to answer God's call to ministry that thirteen years later, they need a new dorm! This year, he will ordain fourteen to the priesthood. There are 120 eagerly studying to do the same at the seminary.



While the diocese provides some support, their mainstay for construction projects, teacher stipends, and student scholarships is The Society of St. Peter Apostle.



- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.