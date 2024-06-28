Four Catholic high schools win spring sports championships

As the school year and the spring sports season comes to an end, The Pilot extends congratulations to the following schools for winning state title championships.



Boston College High School won two Division 1 state titles. The baseball team beat St. John, Shrewsbury, 5-1 on Saturday evening, June 15, at Polar Park in Worcester. Led by Coach Steve Healy, the boys end at 20-5. The baseball team last won a state title in 2009. The rugby team beat Xaverian 40-38 on Saturday, June 15, at Curry College in Milton. Led by Coach Paul Carty, the team ends at 6-0-1. The championship is the fourth for the sport at the school.



St. John Prep in Danvers won two state titles. The boys lacrosse team beat Needham 17-13 for a fourth-in-a-row Division 1 championship in the sport. The match was played at Burlington High School on Saturday, June 15. Led by Coach John Pynchon, the team ends at 21-2. The tennis team won the Division 1 state title with a 4-1 win over Concord-Carlisle on Saturday, June 15, and ends the season with a remarkable record of 22-0. The championship is the sixth for the team and first since 2001.



The Central Catholic girls lacrosse team won the school's first-ever Division 1 state title with a 14-9 win over Wellesley on Thursday, June 13. The match was played at Burlington High School. Led by Coach Vanessa Pino, the Raiders end the season at 24-2.



Notre Dame Academy girls are Division 2 state title champions in lacrosse after beating Walpole 14-10 on Thursday evening, June 13, at Weymouth High School. The championship is the third consecutive for the program and fifth overall. Previously, Notre Dame won the Division 1 state title in 2013 and 2019. Led by Coach Meredith Frank McGinnis, the team ends the season with a record of 24-2.

