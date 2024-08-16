Celebrating 95 years of compassionate care

Read Special Section

It's a blessing to feel at home at work -- especially when you work in homes like Carmel Terrace and St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham. That's how Carmel Terrace Executive Director Wayne Schuberth feels.



Wayne has served residents alongside the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm for 42 years. He began working at St Patrick's Manor in 1982, in dining services. Wayne's mother, Betty, worked as a CAN.



Wayne joined the team at Carmel Terrace Assisted Living in 2005 as director of environmental services, and was promoted to assistant director in 2017. In March of 2024, former Carmel Terrace executive director, Emily Collins, returned to her social services role at St. Patrick's Manor. Wayne served as interim director and accepted the role of executive director in early May. Wayne also serves as a lay eucharistic minister.



When asked what his favorite part about working at Carmel Terrace is, Wayne says it's the residents, families, and staff. As the youngest of three boys, Wayne never met and experienced time with his grandparents. Wayne and his wife, Cindy, care for Wayne's aged parents, Betty and John. There aren't many requests that Wayne won't fulfill for residents, and always strives to find a way to help residents.



Wayne displays compassion and shared commitment, which are two of the four core values of Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm. Wayne works alongside the dedicated staff at Carmel Terrace, to ensure the atmosphere is homelike. Some other Carmel Terrace employees have cared for residents for over two decades!



Elisabeth Woolf, the administrator at St. Patrick's Manor, is also a servant leader on the Framingham continuum of care campus. Elisabeth joined the Leadership Team in 2021, following 30 years' experience in medical and hi-tech industries.



Elisabeth leads a team of over 300 employees in eight units that includes two memory-care units and a rehabilitation unit for speech, physical, and occupational therapy. Assistant Administrator Michelle Luz is a 40-year employee of St. Patrick's Manor.



Thanks to Sister Mark Louis Randall, O.Carm., director of mission integration and former prioress general, as well as several Carmelite Sisters, lay staff are taught during employee orientation and throughout their length of service, about the history, mission, and core values of the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm. Staff are also trained to uphold sanctity of life and hospitality, the other two core values.



The Carmelite Sisters are a congregation of women religious dedicated to the care of the elderly in nursing homes, assisted living, and independent living in seven states and in Ireland, that the Sisters sponsor, co-sponsor, and in which they serve.



Their foundress, Venerable Mary Angeline Teresa, began the healing ministry of Christ on Sept. 3, 1929, and homes continue to provide dignified, respectful care for residents in a homelike environment which honors their individuality and the sanctity of their lives. In the words of Mother Angeline, "Our apostolate is not only to staff and operate up to date homes for the aged, but as religious, it is to bring Christ to every old person under our care. Bringing Christ means giving them His compassion, His interest, His loving care, His warmth morning, noon, and night. It means inspiring the lay people who work with us to give the same type of loving care."



There is a 95th Anniversary celebration of the founding of the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm planned on the campus of St. Patrick's Manor and Carmel Terrace later this year. Visit www.carmelterrace.org or www.stpatricksmanor.org for information about becoming a resident and career opportunities.