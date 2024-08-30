Sister Marie LaBollita, SC

Read Special Section

Over a period of 50 plus years, as an educator, pastoral counselor, and spiritual director, working with women from all walks of life, especially those who were "hanging on by a thread," Sister Marie LaBollita often dreamt of the day she could create a spiritual home for these women's aching, searching hearts ... a safe, nurturing place to explore the connections between their lives and the God who desired their inner peace and healing.



It was out of this dream and vision that Sister Marie began consulting with two deeply spiritual women working in similar ministries to design what a spiritual home might look like. Each of them believed that when women have the desire and courage to voice and share their personal struggles and vulnerabilities, as well as their search for the divine, they can discover the sacredness of their own lives and embrace the God drawing them to live more deeply. The common thread? All are seeking companionship, acceptance, dialogue, replenishment, prayer, and fulfillment.



Through countless gatherings of women, it wasn't long before the threads of women's lives, however strong or tenuous, were being woven into the tapestry and ministry they named Sacred Threads! Some of the women who came to the third-floor office were physically, emotionally, and sexually abused early in life. They grieved numerous personal losses and felt spiritually bankrupt.



Knocking at that door were also the secure women longing to explore the deeper aspects of their lives and quench their thirst for a meaningful spirituality. In many cases, it was as if the women were the ones presented in the scriptures.



Even though she is now "retired," or "re-wired," as Sister Marie likes to say, Sacred Threads thrives to this day. She continues to facilitate women's circle of prayer, reflection, and dialogue.



In Sister Marie's words, "Life as a Sister of Charity is beyond meaningful and fulfilling as I strive to give joyful witness to love with every breath."