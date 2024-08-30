Human trafficking -- Bakhita House

Read Special Section

At the 2001 meeting of the International Union of Superiors General (UISG), a major concern was raised about the number of women and children being trafficked, sold for sex. Congregations were invited to pray, read, and learn about human trafficking. As a result of this process, women religious around the world committed to serving these women. Our sisters participated in this ministry throughout the congregation, especially in Vancouver, BC, New York, and right here in Boston. Two of our sisters, Sister Sally McLaughlin and Sister Ann Regan, with a few other Boston-area congregations were instrumental in the founding of Bakhita House, a home for women who were trafficked. It was named Bakhita House because Bakhita is the patron saint of modern slavery and human trafficking. The goal was to provide a loving, supportive home for these trafficked women. Sisters Carol Verville and Sally McLaughlin were two of the sisters who shared life with these women by residing at the house with them. Sisters Ann Regan, Maryanne Ruzzo, Pat McCarthy, and Doris Schoner volunteered in various ways. Bakhita House provided safe refuge for 50 survivors, from the United States and beyond. Some stayed only a night, others for a year. Some still stay in touch with the sisters who lived community with them.