Read Special Section

In 2005, as a congregation, we adopted a corporate stance on water. Since then, we, along with our benefactors, have supported water projects in the Dominican Republic and Peru, where our sisters ministered for many years. Sisters Kay Conroy and Katherine McGrath from Boston ministered in Ilo, Peru, where one project was created. Later, we partnered with SHARE El Salvador to provide two water projects in the district of Chalatenango. Sister Maryanne Ruzzo, from Boston, along with Sister Cecilia Hudec from Canada, spent a week experiencing where and how the water projects would be constructed. These projects provided clean running water in people's homes. Families no longer had to wash their clothes in the river or use an outside latrine. The people were trained to be self-sufficient in repairing and maintaining the systems. The water also provided a source for home gardens and the ability to have chickens and farm animals for food sources.