Read Special Section

Presently, Sister Kay Conroy (Shaun Marie) is a volunteer on Sundays for the 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. paraliturgies at Suffolk Correctional Center with two excellent women, Jackie and Alicija. In Peru, Sister Kay worked with a Jesuit program, "Espere," in prison ministry so it was a natural fit for me to volunteer at the correctional center.



At the center in Boston, there was a team of seven people that conducted 13 services weekly with men and women. Mainly, because of the pandemic, the team was only allowed to minister to four of the women's sections in the chapel, now reducing the team to three people.



The women who participate are grateful. They listen to the readings and the homily, nod approval or nod off to sleep and feel free to ask questions. Their prayer petitions may be for their families, all the inmates, upcoming court appearances, or for help to begin a new way of life. One woman said she would give up other programs to come to Sunday service, which she said is her "lifeline."