Sister Mary Corona MacDonald, SC

Animation ... Imagination ... Inspiration ... Expectation ... Jubilation ... These were just a few words her students used to describe Sister Mary Corona MacDonald in a yearbook dedication some years ago. And she was all that and more.



Thrust into teaching the young women at Mount St. Vincent College as a novice, she began her long and loving ministry of music as a Sister of Charity. Her journey took her through the years as a music educator, choir director, drama teacher, and director both in Canada and the United States, the last 37 of which were in Boston. At one point in our history, most of the young Sisters were trained by Sister Corona. Through many liturgy and prayer experiences, there is probably not a Sister in the Congregation today who has not been touched in some way by her gifts.



Music was a way of life and a source of energy for Sister Corona. Her musical talent was readily seen as soon as she entered the Congregation, and thus, she was set on a path that continued to develop those gifts. She studied voice, instrumentation, conducting, and choral direction in many programs throughout Canada and at Juilliard in New York. She eagerly learned every dimension of music, earning certification in Gregorian chant and a Masters of Fine Arts degree from Boston University in music education. Sister Corona prepared a countless number of youth for music festivals and competitions wherever she was missioned. She loved stage productions and was well known for her high school musicals, each one involving a legion of students. She had a special capacity for drawing out talents that students themselves had no idea they possessed -- she saw and brought forth the best in each one.



In later years, Sister Corona's move away from the classroom led her into parish ministry. She served as liturgy and music director at St. Agatha Parish in Milton, during which time she planned special liturgical and prayer celebrations that made every Sunday and major feast of the year come alive with new and deeper meaning. Through not one, not two, but three different choirs, Sister Corona made it possible for the people of the parish to participate in whatever way they were drawn -- whether to traditional, contemporary or children's music. For several special occasions, she was invited to direct an Archdiocesan Sisters' Choir involving many sisters from the various congregations throughout the archdiocese. And was responsible for directing the Papal Choir during Pope Paul II's visit to Boston. Her memory remains iconic to this day.



Through her life of commitment and her gift of music, she truly lived the call to be a joyful witness to God's love, making the love of God visible in the world with every note.