Giving joyful witness to God's love: A word from Sister Margaret Mary Fitzpatrick, SC, congregational leader

175 years, at first thought, seem like a long time. Yet a number of our Sisters living today have lived more than half of this time -- an amazing thought about amazing women.



Our 175 years have been shaped by the call of God and our "yes" with courage, love, and selfless work nourished through prayerful contemplation. We responded to the needs of the times to educate, to heal, to comfort, to right wrongs, to be present. We continue to meet God at every turn, especially in the faces of suffering and marginalized people and the longing of Mother Earth. We do not turn away, we turn towards, for we are charity.



Charity birthed us -- through four Sisters of Charity of New York who answered the call of the Bishop of Halifax to serve those in need. Four brave women over time led to over 2500 women throughout North, Central, and South America and Bermuda who rose up and made a difference. Thank you to our Associates who embrace the charism of charity and share in the mission of Jesus. We are the love of God made visible.



We remember and celebrate all of our Sisters and companions on the journey who have touched our lives and made us better human beings and ministers. We are humbled by the honor to be called and to bear the name charity.



Constitutions 7: We frequently call to mind our name of Sisters of Charity and endeavor to be faithful to it by a true and sincere love of God and neighbor.