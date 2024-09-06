Lawrence Maronite parish bids farewell to Chorbishop Elie Mikhael

St. Anthony of Padua (Maronite) Parish in Lawrence wished a fond farewell to its previous pastor, now Chorbishop Elie Mikhael. Pope Francis named Chorbishop Mikhael as the apostolic administrator of the Maronite eparchy of Our Lady of the Martyrs of Lebanon in Mexico on July 10, 2024. The eparchy encompasses the entire territory of Mexico.



Patriarch of the Maronite Church, His Eminence Bechara Boutros Cardinal Rai, OMM, of Antioch, named Father Mikhael a Chorbishop, and he was ordained on Aug. 9, 2024, in his native Lebanon at the Monastery of St. John Maroun.



The Lawrence parish celebrated this honor as well as bid "adios" to Chorbishop Elie on Aug 18, 2024. Among those joining the parishioners and friends were the Eparch (diocesan bishop) of the eparchy (diocese) of St. Maron of Brooklyn, Bishop Gregory Mansour; the Eparch of Newton of the Melkites, Bishop Francois Beyrouti; and Merrimack Regional Bishop Robert Hennessey.



Chorbishop Elie arrived in Mexico to begin his new ministry there on Aug. 20, 2024.

