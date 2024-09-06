Upcoming Catholic Charismatic Healing Masses

Read Special Section

Father John Baptist Bashobora is a world-renowned Catholic priest from Uganda, recognized for his Charismatic and Healing Ministry. Affectionately known as Father Bash, he was ordained in 1972 and earned his doctorate of theology in spirituality from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome.



Father Bash regularly leads large prayer gatherings and retreats, where many people come seeking physical and spiritual healing; these events often attract thousands of attendees drawn by reports of miraculous healings and profound spiritual experiences.



Father Bash invokes God's healing power over those gathered at the Mass. It is God who is doing the healing; Father Bash is the instrument that the Lord uses. The healing may relate to the following aspects of life:



Physical -- healing pain, disease, suffering;



Spiritual -- breaking sins, addictions, deliverance from temptations, possession;



Emotional -- healing of relationships, unforgiveness, fear, anxiety, depression.



The Healing Masses will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 1:00 p.m., and Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 1:00 p.m. at Betania II Catholic Evangelization Center, 154 Summer Street, in Medway, MA. For more information, please visit betaniaii.org/events.