Ministries highlighted at Catholic Night at Fenway Park

BRAINTREE -- The Archdiocese of Boston, in collaboration with the Boston Red Sox, celebrated the 11th annual Catholic Night at Fenway Park on Sept. 7.



"Over 150 people from the archdiocese attended," Father Matthew Conley, pastor of St. Mary of the Nativity Parish in Scituate and the archdiocese's liaison with the Red Sox, told The Pilot on Sept. 9, "with many coming to root on not only their favorite baseball team, but to root on their family, friends, and coworkers, who were honored on the field for all of the work they do in the name of Christ and his church."



Before the Red Sox faced off against the Chicago White Sox, representatives of several Catholic organizations took the field to be recognized: The Catholic Schools Office of the Archdiocese of Boston; the St. Vincent De Paul Society of Rhode Island and the Archdiocese of Boston; Holy Cross Family Ministries; the O'Connell House, a Catholic home in the archdiocese for pregnant women and mothers of toddlers fleeing human trafficking; and the Catholic Cross Bearers Motorcycle Ministry. They were joined by Red Sox Mascot Wally the Green Monster.



Perhaps due to divine intervention, the Red Sox beat the White Sox 7-5.

Advertisement