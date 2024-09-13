Father Francis Daly on his Regina Cleri home

Read Special Section

This past June, Regina Cleri, Clergy Trust's home for senior diocesan priests, celebrated its 60th anniversary. At the celebration, current resident, Father Frank Daly, offered his thoughts on living at Regina Cleri. We would like to share these words with you, so you can read firsthand how special this senior priest community really is.







In March 2023, I came to Regina Cleri and found one of the more vibrant and interesting places in the archdiocese. The plaque which Bishop Hennessey just blessed expresses Cardinal Seán's words about us: "Regina Cleri is not just a home for our senior priests -- it is a community of prayer, fellowship and fraternity."



Indeed, we are a community of priests, and of wonderfully dedicated Sister Disciples of the Divine Master, and of brothers and sisters led by Stephen Gust, with whom we share respect, care, and affection. They are sometimes called staff. That word is too bureaucratic to do justice to what they offer our community.



We embrace features of different church communities here. There is a touch of monastery. We pray the Eucharist together and share it with those who cannot come to the chapel. We eat meals together. We offer pastoral care to brothers in the hospital or in the house. In the evening, there are no frat parties; a little TV, reading, and prayer. Age may weaken the body and limit activity, but it strengthens the soul and provides time to contemplate the great mysteries of faith. We take special consolation in the promise: "And remember, I am with you always, to the end of the age." (Matthew 28:20)



Parish traditions are reflected in the lives of the men here -- pastors who have done great things for the gospel on three continents. Some of our numbers regularly go out from here to serve. The ongoing formation of parish priests happens not in meetings but together with you in the parish, which Vatican II likened to: ". . . Churches in the New Testament." You, the people of God in our parishes, accompany us on our journey.



We are a learning community. Ideas are exchanged here; books and articles, some on very serious topics, are read here. And those readings are not dead ends. In one way or another, ideas are shared and tested. We maintain a lively interest in the issues and challenges facing the Church today. We live in hope and confidence that seekers will realize that the message and person of Jesus offer them the meaning they are searching for. "Jesus said . . . I am the way, and the truth, and the life." (John 14:6)



The caring of a hospital community is very much part of our life here. Jesus spent enormous amounts of his time with the sick. We are brothers with all the differences interesting brothers have. Our community is a mellow and relaxed one. Care and concern for each other is not a happenstance. It's integral to who we are. Discussing recently the potential of HIPAA to keep us from visiting a brother in hospital, one of our number protested: "They don't understand; We are family."



We have fun here, too. There's a treasury of experiences, stories, and jokes, some good, some "meh." Jokes are not as funny the third time you hear them in a week, but the brothers are patient and kind. There is also some gentle ribbing and repartee. The graced humanity of lifetimes in ministry finds a home here.



Walking through Regina Cleri, one can feel the joy that emanates from the senior priests as well as the Sisters and staff who serve them. It is a special place, and it is only made possible through the goodness of donors to the Clergy Trust. This weekend, you'll have a chance to give to a special second collection at parishes across the archdiocese that benefits Clergy Trust and the care of all priests in good standing. To learn more, visit clergytrust.org.