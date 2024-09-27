Join the Cardinal Cushing Club and See the World!

The story of The Society for the Propagation of the Faith began in France in the early 19th century. Blessed Pauline Marie Jaricot, inspired by letters about the missions from her brother, started gathering small groups together -- mostly workers in the local silk factory. She asked each member of the group to offer daily prayer and a weekly sacrifice for the Church's worldwide missionary work. Pauline insisted that her efforts be directed to all the Church's missions, that it be universal.







The very first collection of the Propagation of the Faith in 1822 supported the vast diocese of Louisiana, which then extended from the Florida Keys to Canada, as well as the missions of Kentucky and China. Here in Boston and across the United States, the Propagation of the Faith helped to build our churches, schools, and Catholic health care system until we were able to stand on our own financially. The United States declared its mission independence in 1908. Boston, however, began sending support back to the Propagation of the Faith ten years earlier and opened our own office in 1898.







In 1922, a young Father Richard Cushing took on a job that would become a lifelong love: Director of the Propagation of the Faith. Even as the Cardinal Archbishop of Boston, Cushing delighted in gathering people together -- even filling the old Boston Garden for World Mission Sunday -- to learn more about the missionary work of the Church and how they could help.

Because of this, we named our Monthly Donor Club the Cardinal Cushing Club. Our most regular benefactors are its members. As such, they receive a small pouch that contains postage paid envelopes enabling club members to be regular supporters -- giving missionaries the vital aid needed to bring the Gospel of Jesus Christ to those most in need.







Another benefit of membership in the Cardinal Cushing Club is invitations to events such as World Mission Sunday Mass this year hosted by Father Marc Bishop at Saint Agnes Parish in Arlington. Mass will be celebrated at noon on October 20th by Bishop Jeevanandam Amalanathan of the Diocese of Kumbakonam, India. Choirs from our various cultural communities will sing, prayers and readings will be proclaimed in languages from around the world. And if you've never seen the Cameroonian Women's Group process in with the Book of the gospel, well, you're in for a treat! All are welcome!







To join the Cardinal Cushing Club and join our gathering, go to propfaithboston.org and make your first membership donation today -- it will serve as your RSVP for World Mission Sunday. See you there!







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.