Bellesini Academy supports alumni for high school and college success

In June, Bellesini Academy graduated its 19th graduating class with students matriculating to schools such as Brooks School, Central Catholic High School, Academy of Notre Dame, Notre Dame Cristo Rey High School, Phillips Andover, Pingree, and St. John Prep. Though these young men and women are no longer enrolled as students at Bellesini, they will remain an essential part of the school's community as alumni. All alumni are supported by the programs and services that Bellesini Academy offers as they progress through high school and college. As a school in the Nativity model, Bellesini Academy prides itself on the extensive support provided to their former students through the Alumni Support program, which currently assists 120 students in high school and another 110 students in college.



Bellesini Academy's Alumni Support efforts are staffed by Breana Walukewich and Emelia Mulligan with support from Julie DiFilippo, head of school, and Anthony Abarca '11, dean of students and director of financial aid. The Alumni Support Team partners with students beginning in seventh grade to support the high school application process. When the student graduates and matriculates to high school, the Alumni Support Team assists families in transitioning to secondary school systems, navigating high school academics, coordinating transportation, books, and supplies, connecting students with campus academic supports, and completing yearly financial aid forms. During the school year, alumni return to Bellesini for nightly alumni study, class dinners, and other activities.



When alumni begin their sophomore year in high school, Bellesini is instrumental in assisting alumni select a college. The Alumni Support Team presents timelines for the college application process, holds individual planning sessions, hosts a "What to Expect in College" panel, assists with SAT and ACT test preparation, creates Common Application accounts, assists students with financial aid processes, and identifies and applies to scholarships. As a result of these efforts, students have been awarded competitive scholarships such as POSSE, Questbridge, Fidelity, Phillips Memorial, and other organizations and placed into top-tier colleges. "Bellesini Academy is a place that is filled with constant encouragement and enthusiasm. I know that I will always have my Bellesini family to support and encourage me through my educational journey in high school and college," states Genesis '18, Notre Dame Cristo Rey High School '22, Boston College, '26, Questbridge Scholar.



Alumni Support also provides opportunities for students to build community. In addition to the alumni study halls attended by nearly 70 students a night, Bellesini offers activities such as open gym, Zumba, 3 vs. 3 basketball tournaments, bi-monthly dinner, and weekly service trips to Cor Unum Meal Center, a ministry of St. Patrick Parish. Many alumni also volunteer as tutors during the Summer Program at Bellesini and serve as mentors for younger students. Bellesini alumnae and current students met over the summer to create friendship bracelets. Each summer, our Base Mentors enjoy an evening of ice cream, go-karts, and games at JayGee's in Methuen. During the evening, newly graduated students meet with alumni at their high schools and are able to ask questions and learn tips about life at their new high schools. Events such as these provide opportunities for older students to act as mentors and allow the younger alumni to begin to benefit from and continue to strengthen the Bellesini alumni community.



Committed to breaking the cycle of poverty in Lawrence, Bellesini Academy creates a lifetime of support that is fundamental to student success. By supporting alumni through secondary school and higher education, alumni can excel within their education and their chosen professional fields. Julie DiFilippo, head of school, remains proud of the alumni's accomplishments. "Bellesini alumni beyond college are excelling in their chosen career paths, including last spring, when our first alumnus graduated from law school. Several alumni work and volunteer at Bellesini and serve as role models for current students, including Anthony Abarca, dean of students, Christian Rodriguez, science teacher, and several part-time staff in the afterschool and summer program. We are also excited to welcome our first alumnus to our Board of Directors this fall!"



To learn more about Bellesini Academy, please visit the school's website: www.bellesiniacademy.org.







DANIEL GRIFFIN IS THE DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT AT BELLESINI ACADEMY.