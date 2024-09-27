Saints Academy students win National Genes in space contest

Read Special Section

In 2017, the Saints Academy in Beverly made a commitment to introduce biotechnology in the middle school through the use of PCR to address real-life situations. Since then, the program has expanded to include devices such as The BanditTM and Fluorescence ViewersTM manufactured by miniPCR. With such a high interest in microbiology, a total of 79 students over the past seven years, have challenged themselves to explore microbiology on a deeper level by researching questions and designing experiments involving DNA that could be conducted on the International Space Station. This national competition is sponsored by NASA, miniPCR, New England BioLabs, and Boeing.



In 2018, a Saints Academy team investigating a bio-engineering question won the Junior Scientist Award. Today, the Saints Academy is proud to announce that another team has been honored with the Junior Scientist award for 2024. The team of Massi Cataldi, Austin Fluckiger, Samantha Kalayjian and Chiete Tongo placed in the top five among 681 entries with their research entitled: "Genetic Mutation of Staphylococcus on the ISS and the Detrimental Effect on Space Travel." Their investigation has far reaching implications and was inspired by Astronaut Scott Kelly, who experienced a 9 percent change in his DNA while in space.



These students hypothesized that, although bacteria is viable for only a short period of time, it can mutate at an exponential rate and pass the mutations along to future generations where further mutations can continue to occur. An outbreak of infection would be dangerous since immunity to a mutated pathogen may not exist. Their experiment focused on examining the gene mecA of staphylococcus for mutations as well as the rate of mutation.



The students received a certificate, a medal, t-shirt, and a letter of recognition from the Genes in Space Team. In the letter, the students were praised for the exceptional quality of the proposal and were honored for their creativity, thoughtful approach to space challenges, and the innovative use of biotechnology tools. "You have truly impressed our panel of professional scientists, engineers, and inventors with your dedication and ingenuity," Marc Bliss, Genes in Space Team.



The Saints Academy will have an Open House on Nov. 19, 2024 (9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.), during Discover Catholic Schools Week. Visit www.saintsacademy.org.







Marilu Pomeroy is a middle school teacher at the Saints Academy in Beverly, a PreK through grade eight school (Mpomeroy@saintsacademy.org 978-922-0048).