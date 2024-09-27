St. Joseph School: 70 years shining together

Read Special Section

St. Joseph School is celebrating its 70th anniversary during the 2024-2025 academic year with the theme "Together We Shine," a reflection of the school's mission to foster a faith-filled community, where students, families, and staff support each other in all aspects of life. Inspired by Psalm 119:105, "Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path," this theme highlights the guiding power of Christ's light as the school continues to build on its legacy of academic excellence and spiritual growth.



Founded in 1954 with the Sisters of Charity of Halifax as its faculty, St. Joseph School has been a cornerstone of Catholic education in Needham and the surrounding communities, offering a comprehensive learning environment from age 2.9 through grade eight. With an unwavering commitment to the pillars of faith, virtue, intellect, and stewardship, the school has dedicated itself to helping students thrive academically, spiritually, and socially.



A hallmark of the education at St. Joseph School is its personalized approach. With an average class size of 15 students and a 10:1 student-to-teacher ratio, students receive individualized attention to ensure they reach their full potential. Enrichment specialists and dedicated teaching assistants enhance this experience, helping to foster growth at every stage. St. Joseph students consistently perform in the 75th percentile or higher on MAP (Measure of Academic Progress) tests, demonstrating the school's academic rigor.



But academic achievement is only part of the story. St. Joseph School is committed to shaping well-rounded individuals who are driven by a love of learning and a deep desire to serve others. This philosophy is captured in the school's motto: "Accept Jesus in our hearts. Aim to serve others. Achieve academic excellence. Aspire to change the world." The school's holistic approach nurtures both intellectual curiosity and a commitment to faith and morality, ensuring that students grow not only academically but as compassionate and engaged members of society.



St. Joseph School's strong foundation in early childhood education further strengthens its holistic educational experience. The introduction of a new 2.9 program provides play-based learning for children turning three years old, preparing young learners for kindergarten and beyond. The school's early education programs have long been recognized for their excellence, with students consistently excelling academically as they transition to higher grades. These programs are designed to nurture the whole child, setting a strong foundation for future success.



As the school celebrates its 70th anniversary, it also reflects on key milestones, including the integration of its early childhood, elementary, and middle school programs in 2020. This unification has created a seamless educational journey for students, allowing them to move through their academic development in a cohesive and supportive environment.



The appointment of Kristen Fiumara as interim head of school for the 2024-2025 academic year marks another significant moment for the school. With over two decades of experience at St. Joseph School, Mrs. Fiumara's leadership ensures the school remains faithful to its mission while continuing to adapt and grow.



In this milestone year, "Together We Shine" serves as a reminder of the strength of the St. Joseph School community. Guided by faith and a commitment to excellence, the school is poised to continue its legacy of academic achievement and spiritual growth, shining brightly as a beacon of Catholic education for the next generation and beyond. As the school looks to the future, it invites families, alumni, and supporters to join in its mission, ensuring that St. Joseph School will continue to thrive for years to come.







Tori Banu is director of marketing and communications (tbanu@sjs-needham.org or 781-444-4459) at St. Joseph School in Needham, Mass., a traditional Roman Catholic parish school educating boys and girls from Age 2.9 through grade eight. St. Joseph School is dedicated to fostering students' academic, spiritual, and social growth, with core values of faith, virtue, intellect, and stewardship. In partnership with families, the school prepares well-rounded individuals with a strong foundation for lifelong success. For more information, visit www.St.Joes.com.