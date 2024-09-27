A St. John's Prep summer institute helps rising seniors lead from the front

Read Special Section

Student retreats and service opportunities which build community at St. John's Prep are abundant, but every August, something special happens. The Prep Leadership Institute (PLI) is a unique, week-long summer retreat designed to provide an atmosphere where rising seniors can develop their own style of leadership, reflect on their spirituality, and bring key learnings back to campus in the fall. For many, PLI has opened new doors, created new possibilities, and built new bonds of friendship.



"A common theme of school retreats is about building the community, but PLI is special in that context," says senior Keegan Paradis. "Throughout the week, the point isn't just building bonds within the senior group but figuring out how to serve as an example to the freshmen, underclassmen, and transfer students who are new to St. John's. I think the small group interactions at PLI, where we consider how we can incorporate what we've discussed into the campus community, is where it all starts. The chance to build out that thinking furthers existing relationships and opens your mind to making sure everyone at the Prep is welcomed and enjoys that same opportunity."



Advertisement

The five-day, four-night program marked its 48th edition this past summer. Throughout a week filled with small and large group activities, games, service projects, moments of reflective prayer, and recreation time, students learn effective leadership strategies from alumni and faculty who speak about their own experiences as leaders in the community. A carefully curated environment allows seniors to learn about themselves and strengthen the bonds they share with their Prep brothers.



"Without fail, every alumnus I've spoken to who participated in PLI rates it as a highlight of their Prep experience," says Head of School Ed Hardiman, Ph.D. P'19 '21 '26, noting that this year's iteration featured nearly 100 students and 30 faculty and staff volunteers. "It's a retreat where our young men make meaningful connections with faculty and staff they might never otherwise meet, cement existing bonds of friendship, and kindle new enduring personal relationships. PLI is a time when they learn more about themselves, their peers, and St. John's cultural priority of seeking to embrace all whom we encounter as created in the image and likeness of God."







Living in community



For Father James Ronan '62, the school's chaplain who also works in Campus Ministry at the Prep, PLI's power to reach young men is rooted in its structure, intentional content, and its long tradition of modeling Xaverian principles and values.



"We're living in dorms at PLI, so you're leaving campus and your home and living in community, sharing meals and intense conversation," he says. "This weaves its way through every day as Mass is celebrated and the kids work together and have teaching conversations with adults and share recreation time. It really ratifies the fundamental Catholic Christian ethos that they've known during their first three years at the Prep. It's both high level and nuts and bolts."



Senior Jack Prokopis was struck by the variety of opportunities PLI offers for students to explore the practice of faith and come to know God.



"What was really cool in terms of the faith aspect of the week was that each day, we dedicated an hour to prayer led by a different campus minister," he says. "That resonated with me because each one had its own message and method of delivering it. I think each day of prayer really made an overall impression on us as we enter our final year as students on campus."



Above all, the Prep Leadership Institute is intended to be a week filled with laughter, sharing, and an understanding of compassionate service to others.



"You come to know so many students and teachers on a much deeper level throughout the week," adds Prokopis. "The adults there are people who sincerely and genuinely care for every student, and that's why they're volunteering for a week of their summer. That really stuck out to me in a profound way and made me very thankful to be at a place like St. John's."







Chad Konecky is a communications specialist (ckonecky@stjohnsprep.org or 978-604-0232) at St. John's Prep in Danvers, Mass., an inclusive, Catholic, Xaverian Brothers Sponsored School for young men in grades six through 12, dedicated to educating students from more than 90 communities to be, do and stand for good in the world. To learn more, visit www.stjohnsprep.org.