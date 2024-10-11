Hats made with heart and enduring goodness

Read Special Section

Although they may endure physical and cognitive challenges associated with aging, the residents of St. Julie Billiart Residential Care Center in Ipswich, Massachusetts, keep their hearts open as they continue to foster the mission of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur to "make known God's goodness and love of the poor."



Many of the 35 residents, who are 75 to 100 years old, participate in charitable activities, such as the hat-making project initiated in 2021. With generously donated yarn, Sisters of all ages and abilities use knitting machines to make winter hats and scarves for homeless adults and children.



The project began in December after a staff member had a "vision" on her way to work one snowy morning. She felt that God wanted her to help keep people warm. Her vision became a reality when the Activities Department purchased knitting machines and collected yarn from local stores and benefactors.



Sisters, staff, and volunteers quickly transformed the center's activity room into a workshop, determined to produce knitted garments by Christmas. The Sisters enthusiastically rallied to package, label, and ship the items to various destinations. By Christmas, the Sisters had sent 180 colorful hats to the House of Peace in Ipswich and to Dorchester, Worcester, and Baltimore, Maryland, shelters. Each item was individually wrapped and had a gift tag that read, "The Magic of Christmas is not in the presents but in His presence."



The legacy of goodness continued past that Advent, with more than 2,500 hats and 500 scarves knitted and shipped to shelters and hospitals for people in need in Arizona, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Rhode Island, and to Haiti, Mexico, Turkey, and Ukraine.



This summer, the staff and Sisters started an offshoot of the charitable hat project. They collect colorful pieces of fabric and buttons to sew tote bags so people experiencing homelessness can carry their belongings. Although the seasons have changed and nearly three years have passed, the Sisters' mission to ensure a legacy of goodness is endless.







ANNAMARIA BUSSING IS THE ADMINISTRATOR OF ST. JULIE BILLIART RESIDENTIAL CARE CENTER IN IPSWICH, MASSACHUSETTS. MS. BUSSING HAS DEVOTED MORE THAN 18 YEARS TO PROVIDING A PEACEFUL HOME ENVIRONMENT FOR RETIRED SISTERS OF NOTRE DAME DE NAMUR.