Part One -- A commitment to long-term care

Read Special Section

Over the years, many of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur have walked the halls of Notre Dame Long-Term Care, including those who were a part of its creation. During that time, it has grown and changed. If only the walls could talk! They might speak of the Sister who has prayed every day for a staff person whose child is ill. They might tell of the many hallway visits, solving the world's problems.



They might share the joy of sitting in the sun, enjoying a good book or the company of family and friends. Or how that joy stretches to many service projects, the children, the pets, the activities that pass the time, making new friends, and being surrounded by this sacred space as the time draws near to go home to our good God. They could say so many things.



Thanks to the foresight of a group of forward-thinking Sisters in the 1980s from three different provinces, so many Sisters have lived at the Notre Dame Long-Term Care, bringing the charism of St. Julie to all they meet, creating relationships, praying, laughing, crying, singing, living, and eventually dying here. We are indeed blessed!







TANIA DAGLE IS SISTER ADVOCATE, SISTERS OF NOTRE DAME DE NAMUR AT NOTRE DAME HEALTH CARE'S LONG-TERM CARE AND REHABILITATION CENTER.