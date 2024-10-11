Emmanuel's Alternative Spring Break supports SNDdeN mission 

Read Special Section

"We wanted to do more -- which says something about us -- because we just wanted to do whatever we can to help."



Ida Gnannou '24 said meeting expectations on a recent Alternative Spring Break (ASB) trip wasn't enough for herself and her peers: They wanted to go above and beyond. In March, Gnannou and 18 other Emmanuel students worked alongside Andre House of Hospitality and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul to support asylum seekers and people experiencing homelessness in Phoenix, Arizona. Gnannou primarily provided childcare at a family-focused dining hall -- one of many community campuses under the Society of St. Vincent de Paul's umbrella.



ASB is a standing Emmanuel tradition: a faith-based service trip during spring break through the College's Center for Mission and Ministry and in conjunction with the longstanding tradition and mission of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur (SNDdeN), who established Emmanuel College in 1919.



Participants live in a communal setting, dedicating their time to serving others in need where it is needed most, helping to uplift the communities they visit, and in the spirit of the Sisters, fostering peace and justice for all. The Sisters' mission is to make known God's goodness and love, which is demonstrated through various ministries, but the primary one is to educate the whole person for life.



Advertisement

Like Gnannou, Tom Sullivan '24 embarked on his third ASB trip in March, drawing upon his history of service that traces back to high school, the moment he "fell in love with it." Sullivan said he feels called to service and wants to use his full capacity to help others. "I can't encourage people enough to do this -- because their impact makes a difference, even if they think it doesn't," said Sullivan.



He said his perspective has shifted in the short time between year one to now. Sullivan acknowledged the stigma that exists toward people experiencing homelessness but explained that it requires meeting directly with people on a human level to truly provide service. "Interacting with people is completely different than just seeing them," said Sullivan. "Everyone has a different story, and you don't know them until you hear it."



For Gnannou, her mother instilled a desire to always help people when she was growing up. She said that seeing both her parents, who immigrated from West Africa, always giving back to their community helped the habit stick, too. "I think that's where that [dedication to] service came from for me."



For Cara Martin '24 and Lanesha Joseph '25, the ASB trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was equally fulfilling. Whether restoring the beach for turtle nesting season or working on the farm or the local orphanage, both students saw firsthand that service can come in many different forms.



The farm opened a new way for Joseph to view food. She found herself comparing how easily she could access it at home to how much hard labor went into nurturing and growing the food in San Juan. Joseph also said she appreciated the wisdom graduating student leaders had to offer throughout the trip -- and that she hopes to be able to take on that role herself next year.



"I hope to do the same, share what I know and encourage people to step outside their comfort zone on these trips," said Joseph.



Martin said she enjoyed the chance to serve the San Juan community and learn from it. "To truly serve, you must learn the needs of those you serve. You can't walk into someone else's life and tell them what they need," she said. She said she'd recommend ASB to anyone at Emmanuel because of its uniqueness to the college experience: "There's no other experience I've had which has such positive impacts and creates such strong bonds."



The openness of the student leaders to the learning experience is grounded in the charism of the Sisters of Notre Dame De Namur, who call all to have "hearts as wide as the world."



All four student leaders have undoubtedly experienced plenty during "heart-widening" service journey experiences, whether through past trips to Philadelphia and Houston, this year's trips to Phoenix and San Juan, or in their backyard, right in the heart of Boston.







Evan Edmonds is a communications specialist with a background in journalism. He has been writing news, feature, and event coverage and focusing on storytelling and content creation for Emmanuel College for almost a year.