Mary Immaculate celebrates the opening of unique later-stage memory care unit

In late September, Mary Immaculate's Nursing and Restorative Center, or MI, celebrated the official opening of its specialty advanced memory care unit, which was funded by a state grant, non-profit grant and private donors. The unit, known as 4B, is a new and unique way to care for later-stage memory care patients. It complements unit 4A, which has served early to mid-stage memory care residents for many years.



"The addition of this renovated unit offers residents and their families an alternative to long-term skilled nursing care. Instead, this unit exclusively focuses on effectively caring for this very vulnerable population and providing a continuum of memory care that enhances our residents' comfort and overall experience. Residents moving from 4A to 4B reassures families that their loved one's specific memory care needs will be met," shares Sophia White, LCSW, activities director for 4B. "The unit also offers innovative, patient-centered, sensory-based programming. The combination of the renovations and programming empowered us to create the beautiful, calm, and peaceful environment that our residents deserve."



More specifically, the new programming includes:







A Snoezelen Room



The term "snoezelen" is Dutch for "to explore and relax." A snoezelen room is a multisensory space that offers severely memory-impaired seniors with a controlled, therapeutic space to gently stimulate their senses. Tactile boards offer experiences with colors, light, music and touch that help residents feel comforted and relaxed.







The Tovertrafel



This term is Dutch for "magic table." The Tovertrafel is a game console with a projector, which offers games that can be played by individuals or in groups to help improve the physical, cognitive, and sensory levels of residents, and in turn, stimulate movement, social interaction, and feelings of happiness. Activities include touching floating butterflies and tapping beach balls in the air.



"The genuine beauty of these activities is that a resident cannot fail. Their experience is their own and it is always unique," beams White. "A resident participates according to their abilities, whatever they may be. They have the freedom to make their own choices about how to spend their time -- and that is very appealing to them."



In 2023, the Alzheimer's Association estimated that 6.7 million Americans over the age of 65 years old are currently living with memory care issues, which underscores the need for care across the country. This is why the MI team was pleased to celebrate the opening of this much-needed unit with an Open House attended by residents' family members, senior care practitioners, social workers and hospital/assisted living administrators, as well as MI board members, guild members, and staff. The event was attended by nearly 70 guests.



"It was wonderful to host so many of our colleagues and share MI's true commitment to meeting the care needs of our community," says Sitha Bou, director of admissions at MI. "Dementia is a devastating disease. We're proud to lead the way in providing the care and programming for residents, who are in the advanced stages of the disease, as well as their families' needs."



White adds, "Our leadership and clinical teams commit to honor the core values of compassion, integrity, communication, and excellence. We each care deeply about the people we serve, and we are inspired by our mission to provide healing and care for the whole person."



If there ever comes a time when you are looking for assisted living, skilled nursing, including advanced memory care or other senior care, for yourself or a family member, please consider one of Covenant Health's communities located in the Archdiocese of Boston:



Brockton -- St. Joseph Manor Health Care, 215 Thatcher Street -- sjmbrockton.com



Cambridge -- Youville House Assisted Living Residences, 1573 Cambridge Street -- youvilleassistedliving.org



Haverhill -- Penacook Place,150 Water Street -- penacookplace.org



Lawrence -- Mary Immaculate Health/Care Services, 172 Lawrence Street -- mihcs.org



Mary Immaculate Nursing and Restorative Center



Marguerite's House Assisted Living



Lexington -- Youville Place Assisted Living Residences, 10 Pelham Road -- youvilleassistedliving.org



Waltham -- Maristhill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 66 Newton Street -- maristhill.org.