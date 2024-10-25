Marillac Residence: A legacy of care and community, now open to the public

Read Special Section

Marillac Residence, a warm and welcoming residential care community in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts, is steeped in history and tradition. Originally created as a home for retired Sisters of Charity, Halifax, Marillac Residence has long been a place where compassionate care and community are deeply rooted. Now, in a landmark moment, this cherished residence is open to the public, inviting seniors seeking a supportive, nurturing environment. This exciting change coincides with another important milestone: the Sisters of Charity, Halifax, are celebrating their 175th anniversary, a testament to their enduring commitment to service and care.







A tradition of care rooted in faith



For over a century, the Sisters of Charity, Halifax, have devoted themselves to providing care, education, and spiritual support to communities in need. Marillac Residence, founded by these same sisters, continues this legacy of service by offering a unique living experience centered on holistic wellness and spiritual fulfillment.



Advertisement

At Marillac Residence, we believe that a healthy body, mind, and spirit are essential for overall well-being. Our five pillars of wellness -- social, intellectual, spiritual, physical, and emotional -- form the foundation of our activities program. Residents can engage in a wide variety of programs, including lectures on global and local topics, exercise classes, and visits to nearby attractions. On-site musical and theatrical performances add vibrancy to the community, and daily Mass is offered in our beautiful, full-sized chapel, which can also be viewed on closed-circuit television for those who prefer to participate from the comfort of their room.



Pastoral care is available to all residents, ensuring that emotional and spiritual needs are met. This reflects the enduring values of the Sisters of Charity, who have always prioritized a holistic approach to care, ensuring that residents' physical, emotional, and spiritual needs are addressed in equal measure.







A welcoming community with modern amenities



Marillac Residence offers private, fully furnished apartments that include an ensuite bath, bed, dresser, power recliner, flat-screen television, telephone, side table, desk, chair, and nightstand. These comfortable accommodations provide residents with privacy while still offering access to the many services and amenities of the community.



In addition to the welcoming physical environment, we provide a range of supportive services to ensure residents' comfort and well-being. Personal care assistance is available 24 hours a day, and medication and diabetes management services help residents maintain their health. Healthy, fresh, and delicious meals are prepared daily, and housekeeping, laundry, and salon services are provided to make life as stress-free as possible.



Our modern amenities also include access to Direct TV, Wi-Fi, shared computers, an accessible patio, a beautiful on-site library, and therapeutic music programs that enhance residents' quality of life.







Celebrating the past and embracing the future



As Marillac Residence opens its doors to the public, we are proud to carry forward the tradition of care established by the Sisters of Charity, Halifax. This new chapter allows us to welcome a wider community of seniors while remaining true to the values that have defined us for over 175 years.



At Marillac Residence, we offer more than just a place to live; we offer a home where residents can maintain their independence while receiving the care and support they need. With a dedicated staff, comprehensive wellness programs, and a legacy of compassion, Marillac Residence is a place where seniors can thrive in body, mind, and spirit.



We invite you to visit and experience the warm and vibrant community that makes Marillac Residence so special. Whether you are seeking an active social life, spiritual fulfillment, or simply a place to relax and enjoy life, Marillac Residence is here to welcome you.