A Jesuit formed in Southie for service to the Church

Read Special Section

When I entered the Jesuits in 2014, I knew that ordination to the diaconate was a part of formation, but I didn't think much about it. Founded by St. Ignatius of Loyola in 1540, the Society of Jesus, aka the Jesuits, are known for our long formation process, so the diaconate was another nine years away for me when I began this journey. But during my philosophy studies at Fordham University (2016-19), I was able to attend the diaconate ordinations of my brother Jesuits at St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Chestnut Hill each September, and I began to recognize the beauty and importance of this stage of formation. Each year, several Jesuits serve as deacons in parishes across the Archdiocese of Boston, preaching the Word, baptizing, and serving among the people.



Advertisement

After my own diaconate ordination in September 2023, I was assigned to serve at Gate of Heaven and St. Brigid parishes in South Boston. In Southie, I met many wonderful people and was given the chance to grow into a ministerial role within the parish. Baptisms were a particularly great experience -- I baptized almost 50 babies! Under the careful guidance of Msgr. Liam Bergin and the sacristan, Kevin Delehanty, I came to savor the richness of the ritual by which new Catholics are made. This fundamental act of initiation reminded me of the charism of my order "to strive especially for the defense and propagation of the faith" (Jesuit "Formula of the Institute," 1550). I also recall that my ministerial priesthood is at the service of the baptismal priesthood -- that my call to sacrifice and prayer ought to build up the sacrifice and prayer of the people I serve.



The Jesuit mission often calls us to serve "at the margins" with people who are not necessarily at the heart of the Church. In fact, Pope Benedict XVI said in 2008 to the Jesuits gathered in Rome for their 35th General Congregation, "the Church needs you, relies on you, and continues to turn to you with trust, particularly to reach those physical and spiritual places which others do not reach or have difficulty in reaching."



But Jesuits are always called to be rooted in "our holy mother the hierarchical Church" (St. Ignatius "Spiritual Exercises," #354). The experience of serving as a deacon in the Archdiocese of Boston helped to root me ever more in the Church, which is marked by its unity. In a world in which we can so easily be divided and siloed, remembering that we are on the same team in the Church can help contribute to our shared mission of proclaiming to the world salvation in Jesus Christ.



The parishes of South Boston have welcomed and formed Jesuit deacons who have blossomed to take on important roles in the Society of Jesus. I have been honored to follow in the footsteps of my brother Jesuits who have served in Southie: Father Casey Beaumier, SJ; Father Kevin Spinale, SJ; Father Patrick Nolan, SJ; Father Adam Rosinski, SJ; Father Matthew Stewart, SJ; Father Danny Gustafson, SJ; Father Brett O'Neill, SJ; and Father Tucker Redding, SJ.



Now, a new Jesuit deacon, my friend, Tommy O'Donnell, SJ, is next in this long line. He was ordained with seven classmates by Bishop Robert Reed on Sept. 14. I pray Deacon Tommy will deepen his roots in the Church as he prepares to serve God as a Jesuit priest.







FATHER BRENDAN W. GOTTSCHALL, SJ, SERVES AS ASSISTANT DIRECTOR AND PROMOTER OF VOCATIONS FOR THE USA EAST PROVINCE OF THE SOCIETY OF JESUS AND CAN BE REACHED AT BGOTTSCHALL@JESUITS.ORG. VISIT BEAJESUIT.ORG TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE JESUIT LIFE OF PRAYER, COMMUNITY, AND MISSION.