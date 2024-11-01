The Installation Mass of Archbishop Richard Garth Henning

Read Special Section

The Mass for the Installation of Archbishop Richard G. Henning will be familiar to all Roman Catholics -- from the singing of the Gloria through the end of the Mass. What will be new to many will be the procession beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2024, and the liturgical actions until the Gloria.



As you read this article, keep an eye on the side bar, which has an outline of the whole Mass.



All the members of the assembly will be already welcomed and seated in the cathedral by a dedicated corps of volunteers. Choirs from the various ethnic apostolates of the archdiocese will help prepare the gathering assembly with their musical contributions.



The schedule for the Mass indicates that at 1:30 p.m. at the front door of the cathedral, Archbishop Henning will knock on the door and it will be opened to welcome him. Assembled in the narthex of the church will be the visiting bishops (at press time, 60 cardinals, archbishops, and bishops have indicated that they will be present for the Mass). He will be presented to those in the narthex, then he will receive a crucifix, which he will venerate; he receives the vessel with Holy Water and sprinkles those near him in the narthex.



Then, the doors will be opened for the procession, which will include the servers, ecumenical guests, representatives of various ecclesiastical knights and ladies, deacons, priests, and the bishops assembled in the narthex will follow. Deacons and priests will be seated; the bishops will procession to the sanctuary and the seating prepared for them.



The apostolic greeting will be given, and then in place of the usual rite of penitence the installation occurs as follows:



The welcome of the apostolic nuncio, Cardinal Chirstophe Pierre, his words, and then the reading of the apostolic letters appointing Archbishop Henning as Archbishop. This is followed by the consent of the people. The archbishop will then show the letter to the consultors, the assembled bishops, and the entire assembly.



Archbishop Henning will be led to the cathedra of the Holy Cross Cathedral, and once he sits in it, the installation or "canonical possession" is completed.



Representatives of the entire archdiocese will go to him to welcome him to the archdiocese.



The Gloria will be sung by all, and the Archbishop will pray the Collect of the Mass.



Looking again at the side bar you see that the Mass will continue as usual.



Since the Installation Mass is "ticketed event" your best chance of seeing the installation will be on CatholicTV -- www.catholictv.org.



Here is a list of the bishops who have indicated they will be at the Mass of Installation.







Cardinals



Their Eminences







Blasé Joseph Cardinal Cupich, Chicago



Wilton Daniel Cardinal Gregory, Washington



Roger Michael Cardinal Mahony, Los Angeles in California, (Emeritus)



Seán Patrick Cardinal O'Malley, OFM Cap, Boston (Emeritus)



Christophe Louis Yves Cardinal Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio



Joseph William Cardinal Tobin, CSsR, Newark







Archbishops



Their Excellencies



The Most Reverend







Leonard Paul Blair, Hartford (Emeritus)



Christopher John Coyne, Hartford



Roberto Octavio Gonzalez Nieves, OFM, San Juan of Puerto Rico



Nelson Jesus Perez, Philadelphia of the Latins







Diocesan Bishops



Their Excellencies



The Most Reverend







Peter Baldacchino, Las Cruces



John Oliver Barres, Rockville Centre



Francois Elias Beyrouti, Eparchy of Newton of the Melkites



Robert John Brennan, Brooklyn



Kurt Richard Burnette, Eparchy of Passaic of the Ruthenians



William Draper Byrne, Springfield



Oscar Cantu, San Jose in California



James Francis Checchio, Metuchen



Paul Patrick Chomnycky, OSBM, Eparchy of Stamford of the Ukrainians



Edgar Moreira da Cunha, SDV, Fall River



Nicholas Anthony DiMarzio, Brooklyn (Emeritus)



Earl Kenneth Fernandes, Columbus



Robert Eric Guglielmone, Charleston (Emeritus)



William Edward Koenig, Wilmington



Peter Anthony Libasci, Manchester



Paul Stephen Loverde, Arlington (Emeritus)



Douglas John Lucia, Syracuse



Edward Charles Malesic, Cleveland



Gregory John Mansour, Eparchy of St. Maron of Brooklyn



Salvatore Ronald Matano, Rochester in America



John Joseph McDermott, Burlington



William Shawn McKnight, Jefferson City



Robert Joseph McManus, Worcester



William Francis Murphy, Rockville Centre (Emeritus)



John Gerard Noonan, Orlando



Steven John Raica, Birmingham in Alabama



James Thomas Ruggieri, Portland



Joseph Mark Spalding, Nashville



Kevin James Sweeney, Paterson



Philippos Stephanos Thottathil, Eparchy of St. Mary Queen of Peace



Thomas Joseph Tobin, Providence (Emeritus)



David Leon Toups, Beaumont







Auxiliary Bishops



Their Excellencies



The Most Reverend







Juan Miguel Bettancourt, SEMV, Hartford



Cristiano Guilherme Borro Barbosa, Boston



Keith James Chylinski, Philadelphia of the Latins



Octavio Cisneros, Brooklyn (Emeritus)



Gerardo Joseph Colacicco, New York



John Anthony Dooher, Boston (Emeritus)



Robert Charles Evans, Providence (Emeritus)



Robert Francis Hennessey, Boston



James Massa, Brooklyn



John Joseph McIntyre, Philadelphia of the Latins



Mark O'Connell, Boston



Robert Philip Reed, Boston



Luis Miguel Romero Fernandez, Rockville Centre



Peter John Uglietto, Boston



Edmund James Whalen, New York



Andrzej Jerzy Zglejszewski, Rockville Centre







Introductory Rites



Presentation of the archbishop



Reception at the door of the cathedral church



Kissing of crucifix



Sprinkling with Holy Water



Entrance procession



Greeting



Apostolic Letter



Consent of the people --



Acclamation



Seating of the archbishop



Greetings from representatives of the archdiocese



Gloria



Collect



Liturgy of the Word



First reading



Psalm



Second reading



Gospel acclamation



Gospel



Homily



General intercessions







LITURGY OF THE EUCHARIST



Preparation



Presentation of gifts



Prayer over the gifts



Eucharistic Prayer



Preface



Preface acclamation -- Holy, Holy, Holy



Memorial acclamation



Great Amen



Lord's Prayer



Breaking of the Bread



Lamb of God



Communion



Prayer after Communion



Concluding Rites



[Remarks]



Pontifical blessing



Dismissal



Recessional