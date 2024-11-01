The Installation Mass of Archbishop Richard Garth Henning

Father Robert M. O'Grady Pilot Staff Specials Friday 1st of November 2024
Listen to this article now


Read Special Section

The Mass for the Installation of Archbishop Richard G. Henning will be familiar to all Roman Catholics -- from the singing of the Gloria through the end of the Mass. What will be new to many will be the procession beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2024, and the liturgical actions until the Gloria.

As you read this article, keep an eye on the side bar, which has an outline of the whole Mass.

All the members of the assembly will be already welcomed and seated in the cathedral by a dedicated corps of volunteers. Choirs from the various ethnic apostolates of the archdiocese will help prepare the gathering assembly with their musical contributions.

The schedule for the Mass indicates that at 1:30 p.m. at the front door of the cathedral, Archbishop Henning will knock on the door and it will be opened to welcome him. Assembled in the narthex of the church will be the visiting bishops (at press time, 60 cardinals, archbishops, and bishops have indicated that they will be present for the Mass). He will be presented to those in the narthex, then he will receive a crucifix, which he will venerate; he receives the vessel with Holy Water and sprinkles those near him in the narthex.

Then, the doors will be opened for the procession, which will include the servers, ecumenical guests, representatives of various ecclesiastical knights and ladies, deacons, priests, and the bishops assembled in the narthex will follow. Deacons and priests will be seated; the bishops will procession to the sanctuary and the seating prepared for them.

The apostolic greeting will be given, and then in place of the usual rite of penitence the installation occurs as follows:

The welcome of the apostolic nuncio, Cardinal Chirstophe Pierre, his words, and then the reading of the apostolic letters appointing Archbishop Henning as Archbishop. This is followed by the consent of the people. The archbishop will then show the letter to the consultors, the assembled bishops, and the entire assembly.

Archbishop Henning will be led to the cathedra of the Holy Cross Cathedral, and once he sits in it, the installation or "canonical possession" is completed.

Representatives of the entire archdiocese will go to him to welcome him to the archdiocese.

The Gloria will be sung by all, and the Archbishop will pray the Collect of the Mass.

Looking again at the side bar you see that the Mass will continue as usual.

Since the Installation Mass is "ticketed event" your best chance of seeing the installation will be on CatholicTV -- www.catholictv.org.

Here is a list of the bishops who have indicated they will be at the Mass of Installation.



Cardinals

Their Eminences



Blasé Joseph Cardinal Cupich, Chicago

Wilton Daniel Cardinal Gregory, Washington

Roger Michael Cardinal Mahony, Los Angeles in California, (Emeritus)

Seán Patrick Cardinal O'Malley, OFM Cap, Boston (Emeritus)

Christophe Louis Yves Cardinal Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio

Joseph William Cardinal Tobin, CSsR, Newark



Archbishops

Their Excellencies

The Most Reverend



Leonard Paul Blair, Hartford (Emeritus)

Christopher John Coyne, Hartford

Roberto Octavio Gonzalez Nieves, OFM, San Juan of Puerto Rico

Nelson Jesus Perez, Philadelphia of the Latins



Diocesan Bishops

Their Excellencies

The Most Reverend



Peter Baldacchino, Las Cruces

John Oliver Barres, Rockville Centre

Francois Elias Beyrouti, Eparchy of Newton of the Melkites

Robert John Brennan, Brooklyn

Kurt Richard Burnette, Eparchy of Passaic of the Ruthenians

William Draper Byrne, Springfield

Oscar Cantu, San Jose in California

James Francis Checchio, Metuchen

Paul Patrick Chomnycky, OSBM, Eparchy of Stamford of the Ukrainians

Edgar Moreira da Cunha, SDV, Fall River

Nicholas Anthony DiMarzio, Brooklyn (Emeritus)

Earl Kenneth Fernandes, Columbus

Robert Eric Guglielmone, Charleston (Emeritus)

William Edward Koenig, Wilmington

Peter Anthony Libasci, Manchester

Paul Stephen Loverde, Arlington (Emeritus)

Douglas John Lucia, Syracuse

Edward Charles Malesic, Cleveland

Gregory John Mansour, Eparchy of St. Maron of Brooklyn

Salvatore Ronald Matano, Rochester in America

John Joseph McDermott, Burlington

William Shawn McKnight, Jefferson City

Robert Joseph McManus, Worcester

William Francis Murphy, Rockville Centre (Emeritus)

John Gerard Noonan, Orlando

Steven John Raica, Birmingham in Alabama

James Thomas Ruggieri, Portland

Joseph Mark Spalding, Nashville

Kevin James Sweeney, Paterson

Philippos Stephanos Thottathil, Eparchy of St. Mary Queen of Peace

Thomas Joseph Tobin, Providence (Emeritus)

David Leon Toups, Beaumont



Auxiliary Bishops

Their Excellencies

The Most Reverend



Juan Miguel Bettancourt, SEMV, Hartford

Cristiano Guilherme Borro Barbosa, Boston

Keith James Chylinski, Philadelphia of the Latins

Octavio Cisneros, Brooklyn (Emeritus)

Gerardo Joseph Colacicco, New York

John Anthony Dooher, Boston (Emeritus)

Robert Charles Evans, Providence (Emeritus)

Robert Francis Hennessey, Boston

James Massa, Brooklyn

John Joseph McIntyre, Philadelphia of the Latins

Mark O'Connell, Boston

Robert Philip Reed, Boston

Luis Miguel Romero Fernandez, Rockville Centre

Peter John Uglietto, Boston

Edmund James Whalen, New York

Andrzej Jerzy Zglejszewski, Rockville Centre



Introductory Rites

Presentation of the archbishop

Reception at the door of the cathedral church

Kissing of crucifix

Sprinkling with Holy Water

Entrance procession

Greeting

Apostolic Letter

Consent of the people --

Acclamation

Seating of the archbishop

Greetings from representatives of the archdiocese

Gloria

Collect

Liturgy of the Word

First reading

Psalm

Second reading

Gospel acclamation

Gospel

Homily

General intercessions



LITURGY OF THE EUCHARIST

Preparation

Presentation of gifts

Prayer over the gifts

Eucharistic Prayer

Preface

Preface acclamation -- Holy, Holy, Holy

Memorial acclamation

Great Amen

Lord's Prayer

Breaking of the Bread

Lamb of God

Communion

Prayer after Communion

Concluding Rites

[Remarks]

Pontifical blessing

Dismissal

Recessional