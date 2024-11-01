The Installation Mass of Archbishop Richard Garth Henning
The Mass for the Installation of Archbishop Richard G. Henning will be familiar to all Roman Catholics -- from the singing of the Gloria through the end of the Mass. What will be new to many will be the procession beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2024, and the liturgical actions until the Gloria.
As you read this article, keep an eye on the side bar, which has an outline of the whole Mass.
All the members of the assembly will be already welcomed and seated in the cathedral by a dedicated corps of volunteers. Choirs from the various ethnic apostolates of the archdiocese will help prepare the gathering assembly with their musical contributions.
The schedule for the Mass indicates that at 1:30 p.m. at the front door of the cathedral, Archbishop Henning will knock on the door and it will be opened to welcome him. Assembled in the narthex of the church will be the visiting bishops (at press time, 60 cardinals, archbishops, and bishops have indicated that they will be present for the Mass). He will be presented to those in the narthex, then he will receive a crucifix, which he will venerate; he receives the vessel with Holy Water and sprinkles those near him in the narthex.
Then, the doors will be opened for the procession, which will include the servers, ecumenical guests, representatives of various ecclesiastical knights and ladies, deacons, priests, and the bishops assembled in the narthex will follow. Deacons and priests will be seated; the bishops will procession to the sanctuary and the seating prepared for them.
The apostolic greeting will be given, and then in place of the usual rite of penitence the installation occurs as follows:
The welcome of the apostolic nuncio, Cardinal Chirstophe Pierre, his words, and then the reading of the apostolic letters appointing Archbishop Henning as Archbishop. This is followed by the consent of the people. The archbishop will then show the letter to the consultors, the assembled bishops, and the entire assembly.
Archbishop Henning will be led to the cathedra of the Holy Cross Cathedral, and once he sits in it, the installation or "canonical possession" is completed.
Representatives of the entire archdiocese will go to him to welcome him to the archdiocese.
The Gloria will be sung by all, and the Archbishop will pray the Collect of the Mass.
Looking again at the side bar you see that the Mass will continue as usual.
Since the Installation Mass is "ticketed event" your best chance of seeing the installation will be on CatholicTV -- www.catholictv.org.
Introductory Rites
Presentation of the archbishop
Reception at the door of the cathedral church
Kissing of crucifix
Sprinkling with Holy Water
Entrance procession
Greeting
Apostolic Letter
Consent of the people --
Acclamation
Seating of the archbishop
Greetings from representatives of the archdiocese
Gloria
Collect
Liturgy of the Word
First reading
Psalm
Second reading
Gospel acclamation
Gospel
Homily
General intercessions
LITURGY OF THE EUCHARIST
Preparation
Presentation of gifts
Prayer over the gifts
Eucharistic Prayer
Preface
Preface acclamation -- Holy, Holy, Holy
Memorial acclamation
Great Amen
Lord's Prayer
Breaking of the Bread
Lamb of God
Communion
Prayer after Communion
Concluding Rites
[Remarks]
Pontifical blessing
Dismissal
Recessional