This Sunday is Gaudete Sunday, a day when the Scriptures command us to rejoice: "Rejoice always. Pray without ceasing. In all circumstances give thanks . . ." (1 Thes 5:16-18). This Sunday marks a shift in the Advent season, as we draw nearer to the great Feast of Christmas. The Church uttered this summons to rejoicing from the very beginning of her life. During the fierce persecutions of the early Christians, during years of war and famine, through great plagues and years of want and misery, through all these centuries on this Sunday in Advent, we have called out "rejoice!"



While happiness is an emotion and often fleeting, joy is something else. Joy may fill us even in moments of fear, suffering, and unhappiness. Joy is less about the circumstances around us and more about the state within us. Take a few moments this Sunday to reflect on those moments when you knew joy. When did you know that peace and sense of belonging that go deeper than a passing sense of happiness? Chances are, you will think of moments when you felt close to others or to God, or both. Have you had those experiences when it is enough to just be -- and to be together? If you have known this, then you have known communion. God is a communion of love and has made us for communion. Whether we admit it or not, we long for connection to God and to one another. When that connection happens, joy happens.



So here is an Advent suggestion: put down the device and see the people around you. Listen to your loved ones and friends without half listening for your phone. If you want joy even in the midst of life's challenges, then make room for communion with God and others. How often do we read or hear about the way in which modern media isolates us and leaves us feeling empty? Why not put it all aside for a while? I know that tech is important for many things, but it is not the purpose or meaning of life. That is found elsewhere, and as long as we are tethered and distracted, we will be neglecting the people that God has sent to be our joy.



The command to rejoice this Sunday flows from communion and the truth of God's personal love for us and for creation. The birth of the Christ child into the world has changed everything. He was born into poverty and brought the richness of God's presence. By His life, death, and resurrection, Jesus draws us close to the heart of God. This new and renewed relationship with God by the gift of God's beloved Son transforms our earthly relationships, as well. We see in His holy family the model and truth that, even in difficult circumstances, it is enough to be together. And that loving communion impels towards one another. When we love as we have been loved, when we participate in the Lord's own compassion, then joy abounds.



On Gaudete Sunday, go beyond the challenges that surround us. Let go of the fears and worries. Open your heart to the gift of communion and "rejoice always!"







