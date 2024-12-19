Holy Days in 2025

The following are the holy days celebrated and observed with obligation in the Archdiocese of Boston for 2025:



-- Solemnity of Mary, the Most Holy Mother of God, Wednesday, Jan. 1.



-- Solemnity of the Ascension of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Thursday, May 29.



-- Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Friday, Aug. 15.



-- Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Monday, Dec. 8.



-- Solemnity of the Nativity of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Thursday, Dec. 25.



(Note: The Solemnity of All Saints is not a day of obligation this year, Saturday, Nov. 1.)



Funeral Masses cannot be celebrated on any of these solemnities except Nov. 1.







Pastoral Suggestions



-- Make a notation of these dates on all your parish Mass Books and on parish and school staff and office calendars -- electronic or hardcopy. An additional note should be made on all those dates: "NO FUNERAL MASSES TODAY."



-- Give this information to all the funeral directors who serve your people and parish.

