Holy Days in 2025

The following are the holy days celebrated and observed with obligation in the Archdiocese of Boston for 2025:

-- Solemnity of Mary, the Most Holy Mother of God, Wednesday, Jan. 1.

-- Solemnity of the Ascension of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Thursday, May 29.

-- Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Friday, Aug. 15.

-- Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Monday, Dec. 8.

-- Solemnity of the Nativity of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Thursday, Dec. 25.

(Note: The Solemnity of All Saints is not a day of obligation this year, Saturday, Nov. 1.)

Funeral Masses cannot be celebrated on any of these solemnities except Nov. 1.



Pastoral Suggestions

-- Make a notation of these dates on all your parish Mass Books and on parish and school staff and office calendars -- electronic or hardcopy. An additional note should be made on all those dates: "NO FUNERAL MASSES TODAY."

-- Give this information to all the funeral directors who serve your people and parish.