A visual tour of the Holy Doors Pope Francis will open for the 2025 Jubilee

The rite of opening the Holy Doors of the main basilicas of Rome to inaugurate the 2025 Jubilee Year is perhaps one of the most solemn events of the Catholic Church, with centuries of tradition.



The pilgrimage to the Holy Doors of the papal basilicas in Rome is a central act of the jubilee. Passing through them during the holy year symbolizes entry into a new life in Christ and the beginning of a journey of conversion.



On Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. local time, Pope Francis will open the first and most important of them, that of St. Peter's Basilica, beginning the Jubilee of Hope 2025, in which 30 million people are expected to participate. Later that evening he will celebrate Christmas Mass, the Nativity of Our Lord.



With this gesture, the faithful around the world are invited to experience a renewed encounter with the "Lord Jesus, 'door' of salvation; with him, whom the Church has the mission to announce always, everywhere, and to everyone as 'our hope,'" says the bull of convocation of the Jubilee 2025.



On Dec. 26, the day after Christmas, Pope Francis will open the Holy Door in the Rebibbia prison in Our Father church.



In order to become a "pilgrim of hope," the pope will go to the Rebibbia prison to fulfill the recommendations contained in the bull Spes Non Confundit ("Hope Does Not Disappoint") "to be tangible signs of hope for those of our brothers and sisters who experience hardships of any kind."



In particular, the bull mentions "prisoners who, deprived of their freedom, daily feel the harshness of detention and its restrictions, lack of affection, and, in more than a few cases, lack of respect for their persons."



On Sunday, Dec. 29, the Holy Door of Rome's cathedral, St. John Lateran Basilica, will open, which on Nov. 9 celebrated the 1,700th anniversary of its dedication.



On Jan. 1, the solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, Pope Francis will also open the Holy Door of St. Mary Major Basilica.



The last door to open will be that of the fourth main basilica of the Eternal City, St. Paul Outside the Walls, on Jan. 5.



These latter will close on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, while the jubilee will officially conclude on Jan. 6, 2026, with the closing of the Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica.



This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA's Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.





