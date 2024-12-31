Pope Francis, bishops pray for families of those who perished in South Korean plane crash

MUAN, South Korea (OSV News) -- A passenger plane arriving from Bangkok exploded after skidding off the runway at a South Korean airport in Muan Dec. 29, crashing into a concrete fence and claiming the lives of most of the 181 people on board.



The suspected cause of the crash was a failure of its front landing gear to deploy. The incident is one of the worst aviation disasters in South Korea's history.



Pope Francis, during his Angelus prayer on Dec. 29, prayed for the victims and families who lost their loved ones in the tragic crash.



"My thoughts turn to the many families in South Korea who are mourning today following the dramatic air accident," the pontiff said.



"I join in prayer for the survivors and for the departed. Let us pray," he continued on the feast of the Holy Family.



South Korean bishops joined the pontiff in praying for the victims and released a statement Dec. 29, obtained by OSV News, on "yet another tragedy of the loss of our brothers and sisters."



Expressing their condolences, South Korean bishops said, "Our hearts go out to the families of those who lost their lives, and no words of comfort can alleviate the shock and grief they are experiencing."



Bishop Mathias Ri Iong-hoon of Suwon asked, on behalf of the South Korean bishops' conference: "May the merciful God embrace the souls of the victims in his arms, and may he heal the grief and wounds of the bereaved families."



The city of Muan, where the crash occurred, is located approximately 180 miles south of Seoul. The 15-year-old aircraft -- a Boeing 737-800 jet -- was operated by Jeju Air and crashed at 9:03 a.m. local time, killing 179 people, including 85 women, 84 men and 10 whose genders were not immediately confirmed, The Associated Press reported.



Emergency crews managed to rescue two crew members, who were conscious and not in critical condition. The passengers were mostly South Korean, with two Thai nationals on board.



Footage from South Korean news stations showed the plane speeding down the runway with its landing gear apparently still retracted, veering off the strip and colliding with a concrete wall, triggering a large explosion. Thick black smoke and intense flames engulfed the aircraft.



Lee Jeong-hyeon, chief of Muan's fire station, stated that the plane was destroyed, with only the tail section remaining intact. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, including the possibility of a bird strike. Over 1,570 emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene.



Families waiting for their loved ones were seen grieving and devastated at the airport as officials were announcing names of those that died in the crash.



The country's bishops prayed for the victims and extended their sympathy "to the people who are grieving."



"The advancement of science and technology has enriched our lives," the bishops wrote, "but it also brings ... new forms of dangers and threats, all of which cannot be completely prevented in advance, but it will be the role of the concerned parties and government authorities to eliminate them as best they can."



The South Korean bishops urged government authorities "to do their part to improve the safety environment and conditions to prevent such tragedies from happening again, rather than focusing on assigning blame."



