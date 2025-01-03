A king to behold

An "epiphany" is an appearance. In today's readings, with their rising stars, splendorous lights, and mysteries revealed, the face of the child born on Christmas day appears.







Herod, in today's Gospel, asks the chief priests and scribes where the Messiah is to be born. The answer Matthew puts on their lips says much more, combining two strands of Old Testament promise -- one revealing the Messiah to be from the line of David (see 2 Samuel 2:5), the other predicting "a ruler of Israel" who will "shepherd his flock" and whose "greatness shall reach to the ends of the earth" (see Micah 5:1-3).







Those promises of Israel's king ruling the nations resound also in today's Psalm. The psalm celebrates David's son, Solomon. His kingdom, we sing, will stretch "to the ends of the earth," and the world's kings will pay him homage. That's the scene, too, in today's First Reading, as nations stream from the East, bearing "gold and frankincense" for Israel's king.







The Magi's pilgrimage in today's Gospel marks the fulfillment of God's promises. The Magi, probably Persian astrologers, are following the star that Balaam predicted would rise along with the ruler's staff over the house of Jacob (see Numbers 24:17).







Laden with gold and spices, their journey evokes those made to Solomon by the Queen of Sheba and the "kings of the earth" (see 1 Kings 10:2, 25; 2 Chronicles 9:24). Interestingly, the only other places where frankincense and myrrh are mentioned together are in songs about Solomon (see Song of Songs 3:6; 4:6, 14).







One greater than Solomon is here (see Luke 11:31). He has come to reveal that all peoples are "coheirs" of the royal family of Israel, as today's Epistle teaches.







His manifestation forces us to choose: will we follow the signs that lead to Him as the wise Magi did? Or will we be like those priests and scribes who let God's words of promise become dead letters on an ancient page?







Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord







Isaiah 60:1-6



Psalm 72:1-2, 7-8, 10-11, 12-13



Ephesians 3:2-3, 5-6



Matthew 2:1-12







- Scott Hahn is the founder and president of the Saint Paul Center for Biblical Theology. He is also the bestselling author of numerous books including The Lamb's Supper, Reasons to Believe, and Rome Sweet Home (co-authored with his wife, Kimberly). Some of his newest books are The Creed, Joy to the World and Evangelizing Catholics.