What does the church teach about immigration and deportation?

The Catechism of the Catholic Church instructs, "The more prosperous nations are obliged, to the extent they are able, to welcome the foreigner in search of the security and the means of livelihood which he cannot find in his country of origin."



At the same time, the church has also made clear human laws are also subject to divine limits. St. John Paul II's 1993 encyclical "Veritatis Splendor" ("Splendor of Truth") and 1995 encyclical "Evangelium Vitae" ("The Gospel of Life") both quote the Second Vatican Council's teaching in "Gaudium et Spes," the Pastoral Constitution on the Church in the Modern World, which names "deportation" among various specific acts "offensive to human dignity" that "are a disgrace, and so long as they infect human civilization they contaminate those who inflict them more than those who suffer injustice, and they are a negation of the honor due to the Creator."



The late pontiff underscored their moral severity in "Veritatis Splendor" by calling them examples of "intrinsic evil," explaining that, no matter the motives, these acts are "not capable of being ordered to God and to the good of the person."