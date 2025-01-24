Faith to Rebuild in Pakistan

One of the rewards of having an active social media account for our mission office (follow us @BostonMissions) is the ability to be in contact with people all over the world. At the push of a button, or a keystroke, stories, photos, and videos can be exchanged with missionaries and others working in the Pontifical Mission Societies ministries in countries where the Church is young, struggling, or persecuted.



These materials help us bring the mission message into the schools and parishes of the Archdiocese of Boston, enlivening the missionary spirit in the faithful. Through the "magic" of Facebook, I am connected to Miss Manzoora Iqbal, who is the animator, or leader, of the Missionary Childhood group at Holy Family Primary School in Sindh, Pakistan.



On the evening of Christmas, pictures from Miss Manzoora arrived showing their small community gathered for their celebration of the Nativity of Our Lord. The room, which during the week serves as a classroom and on weekends a worship site, was aglow with twinkling lights. A life-sized cardboard nativity was arranged behind the table that stood in for an altar. Paper "stones" formed the cave where Mary and Joseph found shelter. All was calm, all was bright.



Advertisement

While the provenance of the saying may be murky, it really is true: a picture is worth a thousand words. On December 26, 2024, I found myself speechless at the images that came flowing into our Facebook messenger feed with the message: "All are crying. All is burning."



Sparked by a short circuit in the electrical system, what had been a site of joy and prayer had turned into flame-eaten devastation. Miss Manzoora sent pictures and videos of the local men, along with their pastor, Mill Hill missionary Father Benny Madar, trying in vain to extinguish the blaze.



The children stood by, stunned as their school and church burned. One little one, Alwin, went home and retrieved the creche from his own house and placed it at the site.



The community now faces the task of rebuilding. The fire not only damaged the room, but it also made the others unusable. Classes and Mass will be held outside until they can repair the damage.



In an email, Father Benny tells me that besides the structure, everything used for Mass was destroyed as were all the school supplies. He sent an itemized list of the cost to replace it all -- a grand total of just $5,600 US. A generous donor has given $1,500 towards the project. Can you help with the rest? Use the coupon below or go to propfaithboston.org and put "Pakistan" in the box marked tribute. Every dollar counts.







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.